Augusta County: Augusta Health celebrates Outpatient Pavilion in Fishersville

Augusta Health’s Outpatient Pavilion in Fishersville will open for patients on Monday, Jan. 16.

The pavilion, designed to improve access to outpatient care and meet the growing demand for outpatient services locally and nationally, will be a 60,000-square-foot facility dedicated to Imaging, Surgery and Breast Care in one location.

Augusta Health broke ground on the pavilion in September 2020 and celebrated a ribbon cutting today.

“Over the years, as the need for surgical and diagnostic care at Augusta Health grew, it became apparent that dedicated Outpatient facilities would be necessary for Augusta Health’s community-based delivery model of care,” Augusta Health President and CEO Mary N. Mannix said.

“And so, when the Board of Directors considered the need and undertaking, they unanimously committed the funds for this community asset. Additionally, we have been blessed with gifts of philanthropy from the community. This commitment was reinforced by a team of front-line providers, clinicians, and team members, who set out with CannonDesign to design the ideal timeless outpatient facility for the region and the local community. Even when supply chain issues threatened us with significant delays, the partners from Barton Malow and CannonDesign, led by Project Manager, Mitch Roessing, from JLL, came together to keep the project timeline on target and within budget.”

The pavilion’s Surgery Center will have 11 operating/procedure rooms and 24 individual pre/post-op recovery rooms, and will focus on low-risk outpatient procedures including GI/Endoscopy, Pain Management, Ophthalmology, Orthopedics, General Surgery and Urology.

The pavilion’s Breast Center will be the latest model in the delivery of multidisciplinary care for the prevention, diagnosis and management of breast cancer, and provide services in Mammography, Diagnostic Breast Ultrasound, Breast Biopsy and Breast MRI. Augusta Health’s breast center team contains board-certified technologists and board-certified/fellowship-trained radiologists.

The pavilion’s Imaging Center will operate as a free-standing Radiology Group practice to expedite imaging needs, and will have two X-ray units (one will also perform fluoroscopy exams), three ultrasound units, one CT scanner, and two MRI scanners.

The Pavilion will provide nearby parking, efficient registration, comfortable waiting areas, Wi-Fi access and a café for support person(s) to grab a specialty coffee or snack while waiting.