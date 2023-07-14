Countries
Culture, Local

August workshops at Woodrow Wilson Presidential Library share history of women’s suffrage

Rebecca Barnabi
Published date:
vote
(© 3desc – stock.adobe.com)

Three workshops in August at the Woodrow Wilson Presidential Library & Museum go into the history of women’s suffrage.

From self-defense to special tea blends, each workshop promises education and enjoyment.

Suffrajitsu: “The Arte of Lady’s Defense,” Sat, Aug 5 at 11 a.m., 1:30 p.m., and 3:30 p.m.($20/person)

Basic self-defense, and the term coined in 1914 by an English reporter defined this style similar to Ju-jitsu. These workshops will demonstrate the techniques taught to suffragettes in England, and discover moves also taught in similar ladies’ self-defense courses of the time.

Tea Blending, Saturday, August 12 at 3 p.m. ($30/person)

Prepare for our Suffrage Tea by learning the basics of tea blending. At the turn of the century, various companies marketed their own blends of “Equality Tea” and sold the tea to raise money for the suffrage movements. Learn about some of the most popular blends, and how our resident tea blending expert combines various ingredients to make the perfect cup of tea in this hour-long workshop. Each participant will also get to take home a jar of tea to enjoy.

“Suffrage Equali-Tea,” Saturday, August 19 at 3 p.m. ($40/person)

The first formal conversation for voting rights for women in America began in 1848 when key members of the women’s suffrage movement met over tea. In 1913, they held a “Votes For Women” luncheon with special themed dishes and tea service sets for all guests to enjoy. Join us for a “Low Tea” featuring refreshments by Nu-Beginning Farm The Store, learn about these famous women and more.

Museum members may contact Emily Kilgore at [email protected] to receive a discount code.Registration deadline is Friday, Aug. 3, 2023. WWPL is at 20 N. Coalter Street in downtown Staunton.

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

