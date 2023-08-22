AG indicts Richmond, Accomack County residents on unemployment fraud

In March, the Virginia Employment Commission asked Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares to help prosecute fraudulent claims for unemployment compensation.

In the sixth round of indictments from his office, Miyares announced three indictments last week. Two Accomack cases were investigated by the Virginia Marine Police while a Richmond case was investigated by the Virginia Office of the State Inspector General.

Donald Porter Sr. of Accomack County is charged with one count of felony obtain money by false pretense. Brooks Pruitt of Accomack County is charged with one count of felony obtain money by false pretense.

Quaisha Reaves of Richmond City is charged with one count of felony obtain money by false pretense and one count of misdemeanor false statement to obtain benefits.

“The Office of the Attorney General’s Unemployment Compensation Fraud Unit works tirelessly to hold accountable bad actors abusing our unemployment system. Fraud must be taken seriously to best protect and maintain the integrity of the unemployment system,” Miyares said.

According to Miyares’s office, the three cases are open and ongoing.