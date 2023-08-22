Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea
AG indicts Richmond, Accomack County residents on unemployment fraud
Police, Virginia

AG indicts Richmond, Accomack County residents on unemployment fraud

Rebecca Barnabi
Published date:
gavel and handcuffs
(© spediter – stock.adobe.com)

In March, the Virginia Employment Commission asked Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares to help prosecute fraudulent claims for unemployment compensation.

In the sixth round of indictments from his office, Miyares announced three indictments last week. Two Accomack cases were investigated by the Virginia Marine Police while a Richmond case was investigated by the Virginia Office of the State Inspector General.

Donald Porter Sr. of Accomack County is charged with one count of felony obtain money by false pretense. Brooks Pruitt of Accomack County is charged with one count of felony obtain money by false pretense.

Quaisha Reaves of Richmond City is charged with one count of felony obtain money by false pretense and one count of misdemeanor false statement to obtain benefits.

“The Office of the Attorney General’s Unemployment Compensation Fraud Unit works tirelessly to hold accountable bad actors abusing our unemployment system. Fraud must be taken seriously to best protect and maintain the integrity of the unemployment system,” Miyares said.

According to Miyares’s office, the three cases are open and ongoing.

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

Top News

1 Augusta County: Fights between teens lead to shots fired, fight at hospital, three charged
2 Inmate escape aided by bumbling authorities, who dawdled on notifying nearby residents
3 Harrisonburg Police investigating shooting that sent man to hospital with serious injuries
4 Bridgewater College lowers tuition cost by more than half for 2024-2025 academic year
5 Mifepristone remains available, but reproductive freedom still in jeopardy

Latest News

baltimore orioles
Sports

Can we get Baltimore Orioles owner John Angelos to just go away? 

Scott German
virginia map
Politics, Virginia

Commonwealth needs more than 15,000 to serve as Officers of Election in fall voting season

Rebecca Barnabi

Election Day is November 7, 2023. Early voting starts Friday, September 22. All 140 seats in the General Assembly will be on the ballot.

telehealth
Health, Virginia

University of Mary Washington expands mental health services with telehealth platform

Rebecca Barnabi

Access of mental health services for students at the University of Mary Washington are expanding with telehealth platform TimelyCare.

car keys beside glass of whiskey
U.S.

Shenandoah National Park puts safety first with participation in national drive sober campaign

Rebecca Barnabi
police
Local, Police

Augusta County: Fights between teens lead to shots fired, fight at hospital, three charged

Chris Graham
classroom
Local, Schools

Bridgewater College lowers tuition cost by more than half for 2024-2025 academic year

Rebecca Barnabi
abortion health sign protest rights women
Politics, U.S.

Mifepristone remains available, but reproductive freedom still in jeopardy

Rebecca Barnabi

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy