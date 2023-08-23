Countries
Attention foodies: Get a taste of Virginia at event added to State Fair lineup
Events, Virginia

Attention foodies: Get a taste of Virginia at event added to State Fair lineup

Crystal Graham
Published date:
family preparing salad
(© Seventyfour – stock.adobe.com)

Virginians will be able to immerse themselves in Virginia foods and beverages as part of a new ticketed event at the State Fair of Virginia called Taste of Virginia.

The Sept. 28 event offers ticketholders the opportunity to sample food and beverages grown and produced across the Commonwealth.

Local produce will be transformed into culinary delights by celebrity chefs inside the historic Meadow Hall.

Taste of Virginia celebrity chefs

  • Hampton Roads’ Kip Poole, who has appeared on the television show The Big Brunch and on Food Network’s Guy’s Grocery Games
  • Steve Glenn, a finalist on Gordon Ramsay’s Hell’s Kitchen, and the culinary director at The Underground Kitchen in Richmond. The Underground Kitchen provides a platform for chefs of color, women and those in the LGBTQ+ community.
  • Leah Branch, executive chef at The Roosevelt in Richmond and a contestant on Cooking Channel’s Sugar Showdown
  • Mike Lindsey, owner, founder and executive chef for Lindsey Food Group, which operates Lillie Pearl, Buttermilk and Honey and Bully Burger restaurants in Richmond
  • Keya Wingfield, the Food Network’s 2020 baking champion
  • Tammy Brawley, owner of the Green Kitchen catering company in Richmond and chef on Virginia Farm Bureau’s Real Virginia television program
  • Kaniyah Cary, a top contestant on the Food Network’s Kids Baking Championship, season 3, and owner of KC’s Buttercream Sweet Shoppe

Tickets and fair information

Only 250 tickets are available for the Taste of Virginia event and may be purchased online.

If you purchase your ticket before Sept. 1, tickets are $75 each. After Sept. 1, tickets will be $100 each. Tickets include fair admission, premium parking and access to live music on the Main Stage.

Part of the proceeds will benefit the Virginia Foundation for Agriculture in the Classroom and the State Fair of Virginia Scholarship Program.

The 2023 State Fair of Virginia will run from Sept. 22 through Oct. 1.

More information on the State Fair is available at StateFairVa.org.

Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

