State Fair of Virginia offers VIP treatment, ‘different view of fair’ through annual gala

It’s time to break out your favorite pair of boots and help the State Fair of Virginia raise money for its scholarship program. The annual Black Tie & Boots fundraising gala will take place on Friday, Sept. 22, at 6 p.m.

The indoor-outdoor event will be held at The Meadow Event Park’s Meadow Hall and lawn in Caroline County.

Guests will also have the opportunity to explore the fairgrounds in their semi-formal attire. The state fair runs Sept. 22 – Oct. 1.

The event will feature bites by Mosaic Catering, desserts by Publix, an open bar featuring a signature cocktail, and a dance floor with the sounds of Blair’s West Band. Virginia-grown oysters and an artfully carved fruit display will also be a part of the event.

“Ticket holders can expect a VIP experience during the opening night of the State Fair, starting with a red-carpet entry,” said Alesix Boyd, The Meadow’s event planning and marketing assistant. “This VIP treatment will give you a different view of the fair.”

The event will include live and silent auctions of items donated by gala sponsors. The silent auction will take place 6-7:30 p.m. inside Meadow Hall. The live auction with dozens of unique items will begin at 8 p.m.

Since 2013, the fair has awarded 2,000 scholarships and has given more than $700,000 to support youth education in agriculture.

Last year’s fair offered more than $92,570 in scholarship funds through 4-H, FFA and vocational competitions as well as specific equine, fine arts and horticulture competitions.

The annual event historically sells out, and advance tickets are required. Tickets are $125 per person through Aug. 20, and $150 per person Aug. 21 through Sept. 14.

Mark your calendar. Gala tickets will go on sale beginning Aug. 1 at StateFairVa.org

