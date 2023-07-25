Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea
State Fair of Virginia offers VIP treatment, ‘different view of fair’ through annual gala
Culture, Virginia

State Fair of Virginia offers VIP treatment, ‘different view of fair’ through annual gala

Crystal Graham
Published date:
state fair of virginia fundraising gala
Image courtesy State Fair of Virginia

It’s time to break out your favorite pair of boots and help the State Fair of Virginia raise money for its scholarship program. The annual Black Tie & Boots fundraising gala will take place on Friday, Sept. 22, at 6 p.m.

The indoor-outdoor event will be held at The Meadow Event Park’s Meadow Hall and lawn in Caroline County.

Guests will also have the opportunity to explore the fairgrounds in their semi-formal attire. The state fair runs Sept. 22 – Oct. 1.

The event will feature bites by Mosaic Catering, desserts by Publix, an open bar featuring a signature cocktail, and a dance floor with the sounds of Blair’s West Band. Virginia-grown oysters and an artfully carved fruit display will also be a part of the event.

“Ticket holders can expect a VIP experience during the opening night of the State Fair, starting with a red-carpet entry,” said Alesix Boyd, The Meadow’s event planning and marketing assistant. “This VIP treatment will give you a different view of the fair.”

The event will include live and silent auctions of items donated by gala sponsors. The silent auction will take place 6-7:30 p.m. inside Meadow Hall. The live auction with dozens of unique items will begin at 8 p.m.

Since 2013, the fair has awarded 2,000 scholarships and has given more than $700,000 to support youth education in agriculture.

Last year’s fair offered more than $92,570 in scholarship funds through 4-H, FFA and vocational competitions as well as specific equine, fine arts and horticulture competitions.

The annual event historically sells out, and advance tickets are required. Tickets are $125 per person through Aug. 20, and $150 per person Aug. 21 through Sept. 14.

Mark your calendar. Gala tickets will go on sale beginning Aug. 1 at StateFairVa.org

Related story

State Fair of Virginia releases competition guide with two new culinary categories
Published date: July 18, 2023 | 2:38 pm

Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

Top News

1 Laser Thermal to invest $2.9 million in Charlottesville expansion, create 28 new jobs
2 Buc-ee’s Travel Center expanding to Rockingham County, opening slated for 2025
3 Virginia Tech extends Kenny Brooks through 2029: Deal worth more than $1 million per year
4 Warner wonders why Youngkin doesn’t want to invest Virginia surplus in K-12 schools
5 Update: Albemarle County man charged with two counts of murder in Friday shooting

Latest News

U.S. News

High rise recycling: Converting hotels to apartments is increasing American trend

Rebecca Barnabi
martinsville
Politics, Sports

Around the track: Legislation would protect jobs and investments in motorsports

Rebecca Barnabi

The Motorsports Fairness and Permanency Act would provide clarity in the tax code for 1,195 motorsports facilities in the nation.

acc football
Sports

Notebook: Notre Dame isn’t going to save the ACC from its TV money problem

Chris Graham

ACC Commissioner Jim Phillips put to words the uncomfortable truth that we don’t want to hear about the ACC’s future with Notre Dame.

national night out charlottesville2
Culture, Local

Charlottesville Police Department announces National Night Out event on Aug. 1

Crystal Graham
Politics, U.S. News

Congresswoman McClellan and colleagues call on EPA to address PFAS toxicity of fluorinated plastics

Rebecca Barnabi
virginia softball
Sports

UVA softball coach Joanna Hardin announces new hires for pitching coach, hitting coach

Chris Graham
shenandoah county pipeline fire
Public Safety, Virginia

Virginia pipeline explosion sends fire several hundred feet in air, shuts down Interstate 81

Crystal Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy