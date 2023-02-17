Who are Virginia’s ag superheroes? Nominate individual for State Fair trading card

State Fair of Virginia organizers are looking to recognize everyday agricultural heroes through trading cards that will debut at an Educational Expo.

Organizers are seeking nominations through March 8. Twelve Virginians will be selected for the first round of Ag Superhero Trading Cards.

“We’re Virginia’s largest outdoor classroom, so we want to make sure that doesn’t just stop at the fair,” said Sarah Jane Thomsen, State Fair manager of agriculture education and strategic partnerships programming.

“We really just wanted to have a way to engage youth and get them excited about the industry and agriculture, but also to highlight and showcase some of the other industries that impact and affect agriculture,” Thomsen said.

The trading cards aim to celebrate the rich diversity of the agricultural community from a truck driver who supplies grocery stores, to a farmer who works sunup to sundown to keep food on the shelves, or an advocate who connects policymakers with farmers or promotes sound conservation programs.

“Superheroes in today’s time are certainly individuals who contribute a very important part of our being able to survive in the environment that we live in,” said M.L. Everett, president of the State Fair Youth Development Board and a Southampton County farmer.

“We’re really excited to see what that farmer superhero looks like to our communities,” Thomsen added.

To nominate someone for this year’s trading cards, visit statefairva.org/p/getconnected/ag-trading-cards.

For more information, contact Thomsen at [email protected].