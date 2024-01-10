Attempt to deliver drugs, contraband to Virginia prison inmate thwarted by intel, K-9

Two female visitors at a Virginia Department of Corrections facility were arrested on Sunday after a vehicle search led to the recovery of a handgun, drugs and other contraband.
VADOC staff members acted on information that the suspects would be attempting to supply contraband to a male inmate at River North Correctional Center in Independence.
A K-9 was alerted to the visitor which led to a search of the suspect’s vehicle. The vehicle contained a 9mm handgun with a loaded magazine.
Additionally, staff recovered the following drugs and contraband:
- A baggie containing an unknown white substance
- A crystalline substance suspected to be methamphetamine
- A spoon containing white residue
- A glove containing white powder
- A bottle of kratom
- Buprenorphine
- THC edibles
- A scale
- Two syringes
VADOC staff placed the two female suspects in the vehicle under arrest. One suspect was scheduled to visit an inmate and faces seven total charges, including possession of a concealed weapon by a convicted felon and attempt to deliver drugs into a corrections facility.
The other female suspect is facing three charges including possession of a firearm while in possession of a Schedule I or II drug.
The Grayson County Sheriff’s Office assisted with the transport of the suspects to New River Valley Regional Jail.
The VADOC is actively investigating this incident.