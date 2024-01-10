Countries
Cops & Courts, Virginia

Attempt to deliver drugs, contraband to Virginia prison inmate thwarted by intel, K-9

Crystal Graham
Published date:
VADOC state prison vehicle seizure
Images courtesy Virginia Department of Corrections

Two female visitors at a Virginia Department of Corrections facility were arrested on Sunday after a vehicle search led to the recovery of a handgun, drugs and other contraband.

VADOC staff members acted on information that the suspects would be attempting to supply contraband to a male inmate at River North Correctional Center in Independence.

A K-9 was alerted to the visitor which led to a search of the suspect’s vehicle.  The vehicle contained a 9mm handgun with a loaded magazine.

Additionally, staff recovered the following drugs and contraband:  

  • A baggie containing an unknown white substance
  • A crystalline substance suspected to be methamphetamine
  • A spoon containing white residue
  • A glove containing white powder
  • A bottle of kratom
  • Buprenorphine
  • THC edibles
  • A scale
  • Two syringes

VADOC staff placed the two female suspects in the vehicle under arrest. One suspect was scheduled to visit an inmate and faces seven total charges, including possession of a concealed weapon by a convicted felon and attempt to deliver drugs into a corrections facility.

The other female suspect is facing three charges including possession of a firearm while in possession of a Schedule I or II drug.

The Grayson County Sheriff’s Office assisted with the transport of the suspects to New River Valley Regional Jail.

The VADOC is actively investigating this incident.

