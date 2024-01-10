Attempt to deliver drugs, contraband to Virginia prison inmate thwarted by intel, K-9

Two female visitors at a Virginia Department of Corrections facility were arrested on Sunday after a vehicle search led to the recovery of a handgun, drugs and other contraband.

VADOC staff members acted on information that the suspects would be attempting to supply contraband to a male inmate at River North Correctional Center in Independence.

A K-9 was alerted to the visitor which led to a search of the suspect’s vehicle. The vehicle contained a 9mm handgun with a loaded magazine.

Additionally, staff recovered the following drugs and contraband:

A baggie containing an unknown white substance

A crystalline substance suspected to be methamphetamine

A spoon containing white residue

A glove containing white powder

A bottle of kratom

Buprenorphine

THC edibles

A scale

Two syringes

VADOC staff placed the two female suspects in the vehicle under arrest. One suspect was scheduled to visit an inmate and faces seven total charges, including possession of a concealed weapon by a convicted felon and attempt to deliver drugs into a corrections facility.

The other female suspect is facing three charges including possession of a firearm while in possession of a Schedule I or II drug.

The Grayson County Sheriff’s Office assisted with the transport of the suspects to New River Valley Regional Jail.

The VADOC is actively investigating this incident.