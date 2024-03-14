At the top: Newsweek ranks UVA Health Medical Center No. 1 hospital in Virginia

Newsweek’s “World’s Best Hospitals 2024” guide ranks UVA Health University Medical Center as the No. 1 hospital in Virginia and among the top 40 hospitals nationally.

The newsmagazine rates UVA as the No. 39 hospital in the United States and among the world’s top 250.

“Delivering best-in-class healthcare is a promise most hospitals offer, but only a few achieve true excellence,” Josh Smith, Newsweek’s director of growth and strategic partnerships, said. “Our ‘World’s Best Hospitals’ list is a guide for readers to identify the best healthcare facilities and providers for their specific needs.”

Dr. K. Craig Kent, UVA Health’s chief executive officer and the University of Virginia’s executive vice president for health affairs, said the rankings highlight UVA Health’s commitment to creating “destination” patient-care programs, as outlined in the health system’s 10-year strategic plan.

“Our goal is to become the top public academic health system in the country, and this ranking shows the great strides we are making,” he said. “It’s a tribute to every member of our team and their commitment to provide exceptional patient care.”

Newsweek’s ratings criteria include a survey of more than 85,000 medical experts in 30 countries, results from patient-satisfaction surveys and several measures of high-quality care and patient safety.

“I am always impressed by both the skill and human touch our team members bring every day to serve our patients,” said Wendy Horton, UVA Health University Medical Center’s chief executive officer. “Every day, patients from across Virginia and beyond receive lifechanging care from our team, and this ranking from Newsweek reflects their drive to provide excellent care.”