Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea France Italy Japan Russia Turkey
Home At the top: Newsweek ranks UVA Health Medical Center No. 1 hospital in Virginia
Health, Local

At the top: Newsweek ranks UVA Health Medical Center No. 1 hospital in Virginia

Rebecca Barnabi
Published date:
healthcare
(© DragonImages – stock.adobe.com)

Newsweek’s “World’s Best Hospitals 2024” guide ranks UVA Health University Medical Center as the No. 1 hospital in Virginia and among the top 40 hospitals nationally.

The newsmagazine rates UVA as the No. 39 hospital in the United States and among the world’s top 250.

“Delivering best-in-class healthcare is a promise most hospitals offer, but only a few achieve true excellence,” Josh Smith, Newsweek’s director of growth and strategic partnerships, said. “Our ‘World’s Best Hospitals’ list is a guide for readers to identify the best healthcare facilities and providers for their specific needs.”

Dr. K. Craig Kent, UVA Health’s chief executive officer and the University of Virginia’s executive vice president for health affairs, said the rankings highlight UVA Health’s commitment to creating “destination” patient-care programs, as outlined in the health system’s 10-year strategic plan.

“Our goal is to become the top public academic health system in the country, and this ranking shows the great strides we are making,” he said. “It’s a tribute to every member of our team and their commitment to provide exceptional patient care.”

Newsweek’s ratings criteria include a survey of more than 85,000 medical experts in 30 countries, results from patient-satisfaction surveys and several measures of high-quality care and patient safety.

“I am always impressed by both the skill and human touch our team members bring every day to serve our patients,” said Wendy Horton, UVA Health University Medical Center’s chief executive officer. “Every day, patients from across Virginia and beyond receive lifechanging care from our team, and this ranking from Newsweek reflects their drive to provide excellent care.”

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

Top News

1 ‘The choice is TikTok’s’: U.S. House passes legislation to ban app if ByteDance refuses to sell
2 American lawmakers, authorities respond to House passage of legislation to ban TikTok
3 Chesapeake-based Dollar Tree announces plans to close 1,000 Family Dollar stores
4 FSU knocks Virginia Tech out of ACC Tournament, off NCAA bubble, with 86-76 win
5 Tony Bennett talks lineup, rotation: ‘Everyone needs to be ready’

Latest News

Local, Schools

Waynesboro School Board approves balanced budget for 2024-2025 school year

Rebecca Barnabi
vcu
Basketball, Sports

VCU holds off late UMass rally, advances in A-10 Tournament with 73-59 win

Chris Graham

Joe Bamisile scored a team-high 18 points, and VCU held UMass scoreless the final 4:24 to fend off a Minuteman rally for a 73-59 win to advance to the A-10 Tournament semifinals Thursday at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

wake forest acc tournament
Basketball, Sports

Did Pitt just burst Wake Forest’s NCAA Tournament bubble? Sure feels that way

Chris Graham

Wake Forest probably, more than probably, needed a win on Thursday, but so did, if you believe the bracket pundits, Pitt.

israel palestine
Politics

Biden’s balancing act: Israel’s national security versus the Palestinians’ humanitarian crisis

Alon Ben-Meir
vietnam
Arts & Culture, US & World

‘Welcome home’: Documentary records Vietnam War veterans’ visit 50 years later

Rebecca Barnabi
TikTok
Politics, US & World

Cybersecurity expert says TikTok ban ‘underscores the risks posed to consumers’

Rebecca Barnabi
mailbag
Basketball, Sports

Mailbag: Clemson-NCAA lock, Kenny Payne-Louisville, beef with Tony Bennett?

Chris Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy

DMCA.com Protection Status