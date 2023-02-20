Assistance available to U.S. dairy farmers facing pandemic challenges

Small and medium-size dairy farms facing ongoing challenges related to the COVID-19 pandemic may be eligible for additional assistance.

The second round of payments from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Pandemic Market Volatility Assistance Program will help farmers who received a lower value for their milk due to market abnormalities caused by the pandemic.

Nearly $100 million will be available to dairy producers and will be administered through dairy handlers and cooperatives.

Under PMVAP, dairy farmers with fluid milk sales between 5 million and 9 million pounds from July through December 2020 are eligible for payments.

The new Organic Dairy Marketing Assistance Program will provide assistance to organic dairy farms whose unique challenges and higher costs have been compounded by the pandemic and drought conditions.

Nearly $100 million will be available to small organic dairy farms to help defray a portion of their estimated 2023 marketing costs.

Under ODMAP, payments to organic dairy farmers will be capped at the first 5 million pounds of their anticipated 2023 organic milk production. A notice of funds ability should be released later this year.

More information about the PMVAP is available at ams.usda.gov/pmvap.

More information about the ODMAP is available at farmers.gov