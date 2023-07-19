Art installation in Harrisonburg now includes scavenger hunt, match game for all ages

The 20 art doors on display in downtown Harrisonburg are now part of two games aimed at students and adults to encourage more residents to view the doors.

Opening Doors: The Art of Inclusion recently rolled out a scavenger hunt for young participants to match detailed images with correct doors. A hunt and match game allows older students and adults to connect concepts with doors.

Game sheets are available at the Hardesty-Higgins House Visitor Center at 212 S Main St., Smith House Galleries at 311 S Main St., and online.

Residents may turn in completed game sheets at the Visitor Center, open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. to receive a prize. (One prize per person; subject to availability).

Opening Doors is a collaboration between The Arc of Harrisonburg and Rockingham and Arts Council of the Valley.

Last fall, ACV and The Arc selected 20 artists to use household doors as blank canvases to highlight and celebrate inclusion, acceptance, unity, diversity and belonging. In May, the finished doors were installed in downtown Harrisonburg, where they will remain through September.

“We invite everyone to use these new activities as they explore the art doors,” said The Arc executive director Heather Denman.

“Opening Doors: The Art of Inclusion is all about bringing people together,” said Jenny Burden, ACV executive director. “The Hunt & Match and Scavenger Hunt games, along with coloring pages, Art Door tours on First Fridays, and self-guided tours using the VisitHarrisonburgVA! app are all ways to help our community highlight and celebrate inclusion, acceptance, unity, diversity, and belonging,” she added.

Visiting Downtown Harrisonburg: ‘Opening Doors’

People are encouraged by the organizations to post selfies with doors using the hashtag #openingdoorsharrisonburg.

Doors are positioned from the City of Harrisonburg’s Public Safety Building at 101 N Main St. to the Duke Hall Gallery of Fine Art on the James Madison University campus (820 S Main St.).

Rack cards with a map of door locations are available at the Hardesty-Higgins House Visitor Center, Smith House Galleries and Court Square Theater.

Visit openingdoorsharrisonburg.com to download the VisitHarrisonburgVA! app for your self-guided tour.

Free walking tours highlighting some of the doors are available during First Fridays of the Valley on Aug. 4 and Sept. 1. Meet in front of Smith House Galleries at 5 p.m. to take part.

Project artists

Pat Augsburger

Rosie Clark

David Cowardin

Elliott Downs

Tamara Grant and Brooke Imber with Harrisonburg City Public Schools elementary students

Jeffrey D. Guinn

Jerry Holsopple

Michael Hough

Sydney Hunter with Alex Hazard

Kathleen Mitchell Johnston

Lana Lambert

Emily Leary

Maria McIntyre

Christopher Michael

Justin Poole

Emily Quesenberry with Turner Ashby applied art class

Laura Thompson

Alexandra Thompson

Herb Weaver

Delaney Westwood with Gemma Amendola on behalf of OASIS Fine Art & Craft

An Oct. 1 celebratory event will conclude the project. However. it is anticipated that some of the art doors will remain publicly exhibited well beyond that time.

For more information on Opening Doors: The Art of Inclusion, visit openingdoorsharrisonburg.com and facebook.com/openingdoorsharrisonburg

Related story

‘Opening Doors: The Art of Inclusion’ unveils 20 downtown art doors