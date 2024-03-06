Arlington County couple found dead in Pentagon City; police investigating as murder-suicide

There is no threat to the community after a couple was found dead in the Pentagon City neighborhood in Arlington County.

The Arlington County Police Department said the domestic incident appears to be a murder-suicide, according to a preliminary investigation.

According to police, a maintenance worker entered the residence to do a welfare check at the request of a concerned family member.

At 4:15 p.m. on Tuesday, police responded to the 500 block of 12th Street South for a report of a deceased person inside the home.

When police arrived, they discovered an adult male and adult female both dead from apparent gunshot wounds.

Final determination of cause and manner of death will be determined by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

The names of the deceased are being withheld pending proper identification and notification of next of kin.

Anyone with information related to the incident is asked to contact the Arlington County Police Department at (703) 228-4180 or [email protected].



If you or someone you know needs support now, call or text 988 or chat at 988lifeline.org

For mental-health resources in the region, visit the Project Mental Health page on AFP.