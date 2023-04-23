Countries
U.S./World

Arizona man sentenced to 30 years for producing child sexual abuse material

Chris Graham
Published date:
court law
(© BCFC – stock.adobe.com)

An Arizona man was sentenced this week to 30 years in prison for production of child sexual abuse material.

According to court documents, Ethan Roberts, 28, of Tolleson, Ariz., met a then 14-year-old juvenile from Norfolk online in 2022. Roberts engaged in sexually explicit conversations with the minor for a seven-month period, repeatedly asking her to create and send sexually explicit images of herself to him.

Last August, Roberts traveled by bus from Arizona to Norfolk. He picked up the minor and the pair traveled back to Roberts’ apartment in Arizona. While in Arizona, the juvenile logged into her online gaming account. The juvenile’s friend noticed her online, and informed law enforcement.

Using the information from her online gaming account, the FBI was able to locate and rescue the juvenile from Roberts’ apartment.

