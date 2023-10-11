The third annual Rocktown Energy Festival returns to Harrisonburg on Saturday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The festival aims to provide information about clean energy and how it can be used in Harrisonburg and the Valley.

The event includes:

Businesses and nonprofits dedicated to the future of clean energy

Electric vehicle showcase

Energy Carnival for all ages

Free Rocktown Energy Festival t-shirt (while supplies last)

Speakers will offer talks on:

9 a.m. Clean Energy for All: Where are we in Harrisonburg?

10 a.m. Panel: Solar Panels for Homeowners

11 a.m. Climate Change and Biodiversity

12 p.m. All About Electric Vehicles

The goal is to promote a clean energy future for the Valley.

The festival is hosted by the JMU Center for Advancement of Sustainable Energy.

It is held at the Harrisonburg Farmer’s Market at 228 S. Liberty St. in Harrisonburg.

For more information, visit www.jmu.edu/case/rocktown-energy-festival.shtml