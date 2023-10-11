The third annual Rocktown Energy Festival returns to Harrisonburg on Saturday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The festival aims to provide information about clean energy and how it can be used in Harrisonburg and the Valley.
The event includes:
- Businesses and nonprofits dedicated to the future of clean energy
- Electric vehicle showcase
- Energy Carnival for all ages
- Free Rocktown Energy Festival t-shirt (while supplies last)
Speakers will offer talks on:
- 9 a.m. Clean Energy for All: Where are we in Harrisonburg?
- 10 a.m. Panel: Solar Panels for Homeowners
- 11 a.m. Climate Change and Biodiversity
- 12 p.m. All About Electric Vehicles
The goal is to promote a clean energy future for the Valley.
The festival is hosted by the JMU Center for Advancement of Sustainable Energy.
It is held at the Harrisonburg Farmer’s Market at 228 S. Liberty St. in Harrisonburg.
For more information, visit www.jmu.edu/case/rocktown-energy-festival.shtml