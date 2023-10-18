Animal shelter is near capacity; waiving adopting fees to help pets find homes

The Shenandoah Valley Animal Services Center is waiving adoption fees for cats and dogs temporarily while the shelter is near capacity.

SVASC has received an unusually high number of owner-surrender animals over the past few days, said Jon Hilbert, director of the shelter.

“This is nothing unique to SVASC,” Hilbert said. “Many shelters are struggling with increased intake at the moment. I have spoken to our rescue partners who are also struggling to find permanent homes for foster animals.”

An adoption event is planned on Saturday at the Green Valley Book Fair from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Adoption fees are being covered by the sponsor of the event.

“We hope that with the waived adoption fees at the shelter and the event this upcoming Saturday that we will be successful in adopting animals and allowing our kennel staff some relief,” Hilbert said.

“We encourage anyone who is considering adoption to please stop by the shelter and see all of the great animals that we have available.”

SVASC is located at 1001 Mt. Torrey Road in Lyndhurst.

For more information, visit svasc.net

