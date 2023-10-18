Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea France Italy Japan Russia Turkey
Animal shelter is near capacity; waiving adopting fees to help pets find homes
Economy, Local

Animal shelter is near capacity; waiving adopting fees to help pets find homes

Crystal Graham
Published date:
volunteer with dog in shelter
(© andyborodaty – stock.adobe.com)

The Shenandoah Valley Animal Services Center is waiving adoption fees for cats and dogs temporarily while the shelter is near capacity.

SVASC has received an unusually high number of owner-surrender animals over the past few days, said Jon Hilbert, director of the shelter.

“This is nothing unique to SVASC,” Hilbert said. “Many shelters are struggling with increased intake at the moment. I have spoken to our rescue partners who are also struggling to find permanent homes for foster animals.”

An adoption event is planned on Saturday at the Green Valley Book Fair from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Adoption fees are being covered by the sponsor of the event.

“We hope that with the waived adoption fees at the shelter and the event this upcoming Saturday that we will be successful in adopting animals and allowing our kennel staff some relief,” Hilbert said.

“We encourage anyone who is considering adoption to please stop by the shelter and see all of the great animals that we have available.”

SVASC is located at 1001 Mt. Torrey Road in Lyndhurst.

For more information, visit svasc.net

New to Virginia, Augusta County military vet’s service dog shot and killed by neighbor

New animal shelter designs shared with owners’ group, public invited to offer comment

Critics question Shenandoah Valley Animal Services Center move, citing costs, capacity

Craigsville dog euthanized by shelter; owner was waiting for paycheck to pick up pet

Friends of SVASC steps in to help dog owner in need with life-saving surgery

Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

Top Sports

1 Nnanna has been the weak link on the Virginia offensive line, but Elliott sees ‘upside’
2 Injury updates: Virginia comes out healthier after bye week with #10 UNC on the horizon
3 Mailbag: The next Virginia Football coach needs to run a triple-option offense
4 ESPN FPI Forecast: Is Virginia headed toward a 1-11 finish to its 2023 season?
5 Analysis: Is Virginia the worst program among the 69 schools in Power 5 football?

Latest News

Arts, Local

‘The most important story of all’: Archaeology professor and students uncover history in Staunton

Rebecca Barnabi
raking leaves in fall
Climate, Virginia, Weather

To bag or not? Turf experts explain why mulching leaves is a better solution

Crystal Graham

A pair of Virginia Tech turf experts suggest you try an alternative to bagging and tossing leaves that fall this autumn.

Staunton DEI
Local, Politics

Staunton: DEI Commission reaching finish line to deliver final report to city council

Crystal Graham

Staunton’s Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Commission will share preliminary findings of their work at a public hearing on Oct. 25 at 6 p.m.

veteran uniform
Arts, Local

‘He was Just My Dad’: Sons of World War II soldiers speak on the heroes within their fathers

Rebecca Barnabi
Virginia

Peanut butter drive at Virginia, North Carolina Kroger stores raised more than $390K for food banks

Rebecca Barnabi
glenn youngkin
Politics, Virginia

Glenn Youngkin sent Virginia Guard troops to the border: Mission accomplished?

Chris Graham
chesapeake bay
Climate, Virginia

Watershed grants awarded to Virginia for next 40 years of Chesapeake Bay conservation

Rebecca Barnabi

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy