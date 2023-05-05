Albemarle County: Two teens arrested, charged in April 9 carjacking in Crozet

Albemarle County Police have made two arrests in the April 9 carjacking of a Lyft driver in Crozet.

Two juveniles, ages 13 and 14, are being held at the Blue Ridge Juvenile Detention Center on carjacking and weapons charges, according to police.

The incident was reported to police at 3:11 a.m. on April 9.

The Lyft driver had picked up two individuals in the 600 block of Elizabeth Avenue in Charlottesville and driven them to Crozet.

After arriving in Crozet, the suspects displayed a firearm and told the Lyft driver to exit the car. The suspects then fled in the stolen vehicle, and were last seen headed towards Jarmans Gap in Crozet.

The victim was not injured.

The suspects were described as one white male and one black male, teenagers (16- or 17-years-old), and wearing all black clothing.