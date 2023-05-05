Countries
Albemarle County: Two teens arrested, charged in April 9 carjacking in Crozet
Local

Albemarle County: Two teens arrested, charged in April 9 carjacking in Crozet

Chris Graham
Published date:
police car
(© Oleksandr – stock.adobe.com)

Albemarle County Police have made two arrests in the April 9 carjacking of a Lyft driver in Crozet.

Two juveniles, ages 13 and 14, are being held at the Blue Ridge Juvenile Detention Center on carjacking and weapons charges, according to police.

The incident was reported to police at 3:11 a.m. on April 9.

The Lyft driver had picked up two individuals in the 600 block of Elizabeth Avenue in Charlottesville and driven them to Crozet.

After arriving in Crozet, the suspects displayed a firearm and told the Lyft driver to exit the car. The suspects then fled in the stolen vehicle, and were last seen headed towards Jarmans Gap in Crozet.

The victim was not injured.

The suspects were described as one white male and one black male, teenagers (16- or 17-years-old), and wearing all black clothing.

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris has won 17 Virginia Press Association awards for his work as an investigative reporter, feature writer and columnist. Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, both published in 2019, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to my YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP. Want to reach Chris? Try [email protected].

