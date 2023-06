A suspect in the June 23 domestic-related shooting on Berkshire Place in Albemarle County is in custody.

Walter Lamont Banks, 26, is being held at the Albemarle-Charlottesville Regional Jail, according to Albemarle County Police.

Banks has been charged with aggravated malicious wounding in the incident, which was reported at 8:23 a.m. on June 23.

A 22-year-old female was shot and transported to the University of Virginia Hospital by a third party.