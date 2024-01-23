Albemarle County Police release photograph of suspect in Ivy Road package thefts

A photograph of a potential suspect in several package thefts in Albemarle County starting in November has been released by the police department.

The thefts have occurred in the Old Ivy Road and Ivy Road areas, according to police.

ACPD seeks the community’s assistance in identifying the individual who has been identified as a suspect in one of the package thefts.

In addition, ACPD is encouraging anyone who lives in these areas to check their home security footage to see if package theft may have been captured on their surveillance systems and report it to police.

Anyone with information regarding these incidents or who can identify the suspect is asked to contact Detective Garrett Moore with the Albemarle County criminal investigations division at (434) 296-5807 or Crime Stoppers at (434) 977-4000.