Home Albemarle County Police release photograph of suspect in Ivy Road package thefts
Cops & Courts, Local

Albemarle County Police release photograph of suspect in Ivy Road package thefts

Crystal Graham
Published date:
ACPD package theft suspect 2024
Image courtesy Albemarle County Police Department

A photograph of a potential suspect in several package thefts in Albemarle County starting in November has been released by the police department.

The thefts have occurred in the Old Ivy Road and Ivy Road areas, according to police.

ACPD seeks the community’s assistance in identifying the individual who has been identified as a suspect in one of the package thefts.

In addition, ACPD is encouraging anyone who lives in these areas to check their home security footage to see if package theft may have been captured on their surveillance systems and report it to police.

Anyone with information regarding these incidents or who can identify the suspect is asked to contact Detective Garrett Moore with the Albemarle County criminal investigations division at (434) 296-5807 or Crime Stoppers at (434) 977-4000.

 

Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

