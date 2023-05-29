Countries

newsalbemarle county police department honor staff and community members
Local

Albemarle County Police Department honor staff and community members

Crystal Graham
Published date:
albemarle county police awards 2022
*Not pictured: Cindy Jones, McCoy Loya, Virginia Eagle Distributors, Ed Brooks, Emma Palmerton

The Albemarle County Police Department recently presented a series of annual awards to recognize team members. In addition to the department awards, the Albemarle County Police Foundation distributed five awards to staff and community members.

2022 award recipients included:

  • Officer of the Year: Officer Pete Schellinger
  • Civilian of the Year: Andrew Friedman, Criminal Investigative Analyst II
  • Detective of the Year: Detective Chuck Marshal
  • Chief’s Eagle Award: Cindy Jones, Management Analyst II
  • Rookie of the Year: Officer Bailey Legg
  • Leadership Award: Sergeant Casey Flippin
  • Professionalism Award: Officer David Hooper
  • LF Wood Community Service: Sergeant McCoy Loya
  • Community Relations, Crime Prevention & Safety Award: Virginia Eagle Distributors
  • One Organization Committed to Excellence: Edward Brooks, Program Coordinator
  • Foundation Board Member of the Year: Emma Palmerton

Jay James hosted the event attended by ACPD officers and their families.

“We are excited and grateful for the opportunity to gather and celebrate the positive work that you are doing for the community and to recognize outstanding individual accomplishments,” said Albemarle County Police Foundation Board President Michael Straightiff. “Because of your exceptional work, you make the foundation’s job easier.”

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

