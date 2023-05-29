Albemarle County Police Department honor staff and community members

The Albemarle County Police Department recently presented a series of annual awards to recognize team members. In addition to the department awards, the Albemarle County Police Foundation distributed five awards to staff and community members.

2022 award recipients included:

Officer of the Year: Officer Pete Schellinger

Civilian of the Year: Andrew Friedman, Criminal Investigative Analyst II

Detective of the Year: Detective Chuck Marshal

Chief’s Eagle Award: Cindy Jones, Management Analyst II

Rookie of the Year: Officer Bailey Legg

Leadership Award: Sergeant Casey Flippin

Professionalism Award: Officer David Hooper

LF Wood Community Service: Sergeant McCoy Loya

Community Relations, Crime Prevention & Safety Award: Virginia Eagle Distributors

One Organization Committed to Excellence: Edward Brooks, Program Coordinator

Foundation Board Member of the Year: Emma Palmerton

Jay James hosted the event attended by ACPD officers and their families.

“We are excited and grateful for the opportunity to gather and celebrate the positive work that you are doing for the community and to recognize outstanding individual accomplishments,” said Albemarle County Police Foundation Board President Michael Straightiff. “Because of your exceptional work, you make the foundation’s job easier.”

*Not pictured: Cindy Jones, McCoy Loya, Virginia Eagle Distributors, Ed Brooks, Emma Palmerton