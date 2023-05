Albemarle County Police reported Thursday that Jose Wilfredo Diaz-Medrano, who was arrested last week in connection with a May 11 rape, also uses the alias Will Diaz.

A release from the ACPD tells us that investigators believe other victims exist.

The PD requests anyone with any information regarding Diaz-Medrano to contact the Criminal Investigations Division at 434-296-5807, or Crime Stoppers at 434-977-4000 or [email protected]. Callers may remain anonymous.