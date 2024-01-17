Albemarle County: One man displaced from home after fire to his Faber Road home

The American Red Cross is assisting an Albemarle County resident after the adult male was forced to evacuate his Faber Road home due to a fire on Tuesday night.

At approximately 11:54 p.m., career and volunteer units from Albemarle County Fire Rescue and the Nelson County Fire Department responded to a report of a residential structure fire in the 6500 block of Faber Road.

The first suppression unit arrived approximately 16 minutes after dispatch, just after midnight.

Units discovered heavy fire conditions on the first floor of the home spreading to the second floor.

The adult male occupant of the home was able to evacuate safely. He was treated for non-life-threatening injuries on the scene.

Fire and rescue units have continued to monitor the location today, and residents may continue to see smoke in the area.

The fire is under investigation by the Albemarle County Fire Marshal’s Office.