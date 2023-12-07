Countries
Home Albemarle County: Jacob Sumner earns promotion to county government CFO post
Local

Albemarle County: Jacob Sumner earns promotion to county government CFO post

Chris Graham
Published date:
jacob sumner
Jacob Sumner. Photo: Albemarle County government

Albemarle County County Executive Jeff Richardson has named Jacob Sumner the new chief financial officer for the county government organization.

Sumner had served as the interim CFO since May.

“Since Jacob’s interim appointment, he has provided steady leadership to the Department of Finance & Budget through historic efforts, including the issuance of a Bond Anticipation Note to support the Rivanna Futures project, the credit rating agency evaluation process – which affirmed the county’s triple AAA credit rating, as well establishing a relationship with a new auditor,” Richardson said.

“Jacob is viewed as a collaborative leader both internally and externally, and we are pleased to have him continue in this role, promoting a culture of fiscal stewardship,” Richardson said.

“Jacob has earned this appointment, as during his six-month interim appointment, the Board was able to experience firsthand his acumen for data-driven financial guidance, in compliance with financial standards, with an eye towards best practices and continuous improvement, and we are pleased to name him as Chief Financial Officer,” said Donna Price, chair of the Albemarle County Board of Supervisors.

Sumner has nearly 20 years of experience in finance, including 16 years in local governments in Virginia. He has his undergraduate degree from the University of Cumberlands and an MBA and master’s in accounting from Old Dominion University.

“I am humbled to continue my service to the Albemarle County community and am honored to continue to lead the amazing team of professionals in the Department of Finance & Budget for Albemarle County, to sustain our momentum,” Sumner said.

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019, and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, or subscribe to his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

