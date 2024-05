A home under renovation on Earlysville Road caught fire on Tuesday night, and is considered a total loss.

The cause of the 9:44 p.m. fire in the 2300 block of Earlysville Road is under investigation by the Albemarle County Fire Marshal’s Office, according to a news release.

The first apparatus arrived on the scene seven minutes after dispatch to discover heavy smoke and fire conditions at a single-story cottage. The building was unoccupied.

There were no injuries reported.