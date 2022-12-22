Menu
news albemarle county firefighters honored for bravery in response to sept 24 scottsville fire
News & Views

Albemarle County firefighters honored for bravery in response to Sept. 24 Scottsville fire

Chris Graham
Published:
firefighters
Chair of Albemarle County Board of Supervisors Donna Price, Firefighter Benjamen Noble, ACFR Chief Dan Eggleston, Firefighter Christopher Oakley, Deputy County Executive Trevor Henry. Photo: Albemarle County Fire Rescue

Two firefighters were honored by Albemarle County Fire Rescue this week for their brave actions responding to a fire in Scottsville on Sept. 24.

Christopher Oakley and Benjamen Noble, who were on duty at Station 17, a medic-only station that covers the southern portion of Albemarle County, were dispatched to an apartment building in downtown Scottsville around 2 a.m. that overnight.

Several people had already evacuated the building, but there was one person still inside.

Oakley and Noble, who had arrived on the scene in an ambulance, ahead of the arrival of fire engines from the closest county fire station, went inside equipped only with their protective gear, breathing apparatus and a portable two and a half gallon water can – the only fire suppression equipment outfitted on the ambulance.

When they entered the building, conditions required them to force open a door to a second-story apartment to gain access to search for the victim.

Once they entered the apartment unit, the firefighters found floor-to-ceiling smoke. As they searched for the victim, they worked to keep the fire in check with the water can.

Within minutes, they found the occupant and safely removed her from the building while also continuing to dampen the fire that was actively burning.

Once the victim had been taken to safety, Oakley and Noble re-entered the building to limit the fire from spreading any further.

The two were presented with an Award for Valor honors ACFR members who have demonstrated exceptional bravery, selflessness, and commitment to the mission.

Chris Graham

In addition to being the editor of Augusta Free Press, I've written seven books, including co-authoring Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, published in 2019. I also served as a member of the creative team and on-air TV commentator for Awesome Wrestling Entertainment on AWE’s "Night of the Legends" live pay-per-view event in 2011, and wrote a book on that experience, The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, that was published in 2018. For my commentaries, go to my YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP. Want to reach me? Try [email protected].

