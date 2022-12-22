Albemarle County firefighters honored for bravery in response to Sept. 24 Scottsville fire

Two firefighters were honored by Albemarle County Fire Rescue this week for their brave actions responding to a fire in Scottsville on Sept. 24.

Christopher Oakley and Benjamen Noble, who were on duty at Station 17, a medic-only station that covers the southern portion of Albemarle County, were dispatched to an apartment building in downtown Scottsville around 2 a.m. that overnight.

Several people had already evacuated the building, but there was one person still inside.

Oakley and Noble, who had arrived on the scene in an ambulance, ahead of the arrival of fire engines from the closest county fire station, went inside equipped only with their protective gear, breathing apparatus and a portable two and a half gallon water can – the only fire suppression equipment outfitted on the ambulance.

When they entered the building, conditions required them to force open a door to a second-story apartment to gain access to search for the victim.

Once they entered the apartment unit, the firefighters found floor-to-ceiling smoke. As they searched for the victim, they worked to keep the fire in check with the water can.

Within minutes, they found the occupant and safely removed her from the building while also continuing to dampen the fire that was actively burning.

Once the victim had been taken to safety, Oakley and Noble re-entered the building to limit the fire from spreading any further.

The two were presented with an Award for Valor honors ACFR members who have demonstrated exceptional bravery, selflessness, and commitment to the mission.