Home Albemarle County, Charlottesville to begin enforcement of skill games ban on Jan. 1
Local

Albemarle County, Charlottesville to begin enforcement of skill games ban on Jan. 1

Crystal Graham
Published date:
casino skill games EDITORIAL ONLY
(© Pedro – Generated by AI – stock.adobe.com)

Skill games will come to an end in localities throughout Virginia but exactly when it up to the individual counties and cities.

The Virginia Supreme Court lifted an injunction declaring the games illegal in October.

The Virginia General Assembly enacted laws in 2020, and the laws were amended in 2022, making possessing, operating or playing skill games a criminal offense with civil and criminal penalties.

Enforcement dates

Virginia’s Attorney General recommended that no enforcement action regarding skill games begin prior to Nov. 15.

  • The City of Charlottesville and Albemarle County announced today that they would begin enforcement of the skill games ban on Jan. 1.
  • The Waynesboro Police Department and Waynesboro Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office began enforcement of the illegal gambling code beginning on Dec. 1.
  • Staunton Commonwealth’s Attorney Jeffrey Gaines announced enforcement in the city would also begin Jan. 1 to allow time to educate the public and to allow local businesses to remove all skill games from their establishments.

Civil penalties include but are not limited to seizure of the gambling device and a fine in the amount of $25,000.

Criminal penalties include but are not limited to confinement in jail for up to twelve months and/or a fine of up to $2,500.

Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

