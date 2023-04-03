Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
newsag jason miyares constant repeated threats of violence have to be taken seriously
U.S./World

AG Jason Miyares: ‘Constant, repeated threats of violence have to be taken seriously’

Chris Graham
Published date:
supreme court
(© SeanPavonePhoto – stock.adobe.com)

A bipartisan coalition of 26 state attorneys general filed an amicus brief with the U.S. Supreme Court today supporting efforts at the state level to protect people from violent threats.

The brief was filed in support of Colorado in Counterman v. Colorado, which is pending with the Supreme Court. The case involves a Colorado man who was convicted of stalking a local singer-songwriter after he sent her threatening messages, including death threats, over the course of two years.

The question before the Supreme Court is whether the man’s statements were protected speech and could not be used to convict him. The man argues that a state is required in a criminal case to prove that he intended to frighten the victim; whereas, Colorado argues a jury can look to context to determine whether the threat was a so-called “true threat.”

“As Attorney General, my number one priority is the safety of Virginians. Constant, repeated threats of violence have to be taken seriously,” said Virginia Attorney General Miyares, who joined with the AG coalition in the amicus brief.

Miyares and the coalition argue the First Amendment does not protect statements that an objectively reasonable person would understand as being serious threats to inflict violence. States have used an objective standard to regulate threats, both civilly and criminally. For example, this objective standard has been important to states’ ability to protect students from threatened school shootings, abuse victims from threatened domestic violence, and individuals of all backgrounds from threats of hate crimes.

In the brief, Miyares and the coalition explain that states sometime use subjective standards, such as requiring proof of a speaker’s intent to threaten, before enforcing a penalty. However, the choice to use a subjective or objective standard has always been left to the states since they can address policy concerns and local needs.

Miyares argues that if the First Amendment is interpreted to always require a subjective standard, it could jeopardize a range of important state laws.

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

In addition to being the editor of Augusta Free Press, I've written seven books, including Poverty of Imagination and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, both published in 2019, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For my commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to my YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP. Want to reach me? Try [email protected].

Top News

1 Augusta County: Staunton man unhappy with Pizza Hut cursed employees, stabbed man
2 Waynesboro leaders seem to have forgotten they’d asked Vice Mayor Jim Wood to resign
3 Justice for Scout: Virginia dog trainer sentenced in animal cruelty case
4 Virginians report prolonged delays in processing of new and renewed passports
5 Early thinking on 2023-2024 Virginia basketball: Back to the middle of the pack

Latest News

Virginia farm festival logo
Culture

Virginia Farm Festival to highlight planting season in Virginia

Crystal Graham
Augusta County
Local

Budget season: Augusta County requests resident input on 2024

Rebecca Barnabi

The Augusta County Board of Supervisors will hold a budget hearing on Wed., April 12, 2023 at 7 p.m. at the Government Center in Verona.

Piedmont Virginia Community College
Local

Piedmont Virginia Community College earns Voter Friendly Campus designation

Crystal Graham

Piedmont Virginia Community College has earned the 2023-2024 Voter Friendly Campus designation.

Virginia Department of Health
Local

Community health improvement plan under way in Blue Ridge Health District

Crystal Graham
prescribed burn fire forest
Virginia

Prescribed burn planned near Luray on Tuesday

Crystal Graham
Virginia

Second chances: Gov. Youngkin donates quarterly salary to worldwide prison ministry

Rebecca Barnabi
farmer in field
Local

Congresswoman to hold Farm Bill Summit in Caroline County

Rebecca Barnabi

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy