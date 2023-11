ACC Football Week 13: Schedule, times/TV networks, betting line, weather forecast

It’s going to be co-o-o-old on Saturday in Charlottesville for Virginia-Virginia Tech.

Weather.com is forecasting a 45-degree temperature at kickoff at 3:30 p.m., and by the time the game would be ending, between 6:30 and 7 p.m., it’s going to be 38.

Dress warm.

The key: layers, plural.

Week 13 Schedule

Miami at Boston College (Friday)

Time/TV: Noon, ABC

Series: Miami leads series, 24-6; Last meeting: Boston College, 27-14 (2018)

ABC: Matt Barrie (play-by-play), Dan Mullen (analyst), Harry Lyles Jr. (sideline)

Line: Miami -8.5

Kentucky at No. 10 Louisville

Time/TV: Noon, ABC

Series: Kentucky leads series, 19-15; Last meeting: Kentucky, 26-13 (2022)

ABC: Joe Tessitore (play-by-play), Jesse Palmer (analyst), Katie George (sideline)

Line: Louisville -7

Pitt at Duke

Time/TV: Noon, ACCN

Series: Pitt leads 17-9; Last meeting: Pitt, 28-26 (2022)

ACCN: Jorge Sedano (play-by-play), Orlando Franklin (analyst), Marilyn Payne (sideline)

Line: Duke -6

Wake Forest at Syracuse

Time/TV: 2 p.m., The CW

Series: Series is tied at 6-6; Last meeting: Wake Forest, 45-25 (2022)

The CW Network: Tom Werme (play-by-play), James Bates (analyst), Treavor Scales (sideline)

Line: Syracuse -3

Virginia Tech at Virginia

Time/TV: 3:30 p.m., ACCN

Series: Virginia Tech leads series, 60-38-5; Last meeting: Virginia Tech, 29-24 (2021)

ACCN: Chris Cotter (play-by-play), Mark Herzlich (analyst), Sherree Burruss (sideline)

Line: Virginia Tech -3

No. 4 Florida State at Florida

Time/TV: 7 p.m., ESPN

Series: Florida leads series, 37-27-2; Last meeting: Florida State, 45-38 (2022)

ABC: Chris Fowler (play-by-play), Kirk Herbstreit (analyst), Holly Rowe (sideline)

Line: Florida State -6.5

Clemson at South Carolina

Time/TV: 7:30 p.m., SECN

Series: Clemson leads series, 72-43-4; Last meeting: South Carolina, 31-30 (2022)

SECN: Taylor Zarzour (play-by-play), Matt Stinchcomb (analyst), Alyssa Lang (sideline)

Line: Clemson -7

No. 1 Georgia at Georgia Tech

Time/TV: 7:30 p.m., ABC

Series: Georgia leads series, 70-41-5; Last meeting: Georgia, 37-14 (2022)

ABC: Sean McDonough (play-by-play), Greg McElroy (analyst), Molly McGrath (sideline)

Line: Georgia -24

North Carolina at NC State

Time/TV: 8 p.m., ACCN

Series: North Carolina leads series, 68-38-6; Last meeting: NC State, 30-27 (2OT) (2022)

ACCN: Wes Durham (play-by-play), Tim Hasselbeck (analyst), Taylor Tannebaum (sideline)

Line: North Carolina -2.5