Home ACC basketball media dopes, morons vote Virginia fourth in preseason poll
ACC basketball media dopes, morons vote Virginia fourth in preseason poll

Chris Graham
Published date:
tony bennett
Photo: UVA Athletics

The writer dopes and TV morons at the ACC Basketball Tipoff voted Virginia fourth in the preseason league poll, behind Duke, Miami, for some reason, and North Carolina, also for some reason.

The ACC released the poll on Thursday.

The voting also included the preseason All-ACC team. Reece Beekman was named to the first team, so, there’s that.

The writers seem to think that Isaiah Wong, the 2023 ACC Player of the Year, is still at Miami, though he’s not.

Same for North Carolina’s leading scorer from a year ago, Caleb Love, who, yes, loves to shoot the ball, whether or not it goes through the net after he shoots it, which often is not the case.

Still.

The narrative on this year’s Virginia team for the dopes who attend preseason fetes was written in stone when Beekman announced he was entering the NBA Draft, Kadin Shedrick and Isaac Traudt left via the transfer portal, Armaan Franklin, for reasons known only to him, thought he would get drafted – all of this on top of the losses to end of eligibility of Kihei Clark, Jayden Gardner and Ben Vander Plas.

Tony Bennett, who has to be your early favorite for ACC Coach of the Year, given that this group was picked to finish fourth, and is going to apparently shock the world when they’re cutting down nets again in March, did a bang-up job filling the roster holes on the portal.

A press release from UVA Athletics noted that the ‘Hoos had been picked third in last year’s preseason poll, and went on to take home a share of the regular-season title, and advanced to the ACC Tournament championship game.

The release also noted that Virginia has finished at or higher than its predicted finish in 13 of the last 15 seasons.

The dopes who vote in these things are nothing if not consistent.

ACC 2023-24 Preseason Poll

School (First Place Votes), Points

  1. Duke (44), 757
  2. Miami (5), 693
  3. North Carolina (1), 670
  4. Virginia (1), 593
  5. Clemson, 570
  6. Wake Forest, 440
  7. NC State, 420
  8. Virginia Tech, 390
  9. Pittsburgh, 380
  10. Syracuse, 321
  11. Florida State, 294
  12. Boston College, 227
  13. Georgia Tech, 157
  14. Louisville, 108
  15. Notre Dame, 100

Preseason All-ACC

First Team (Name, School, Votes)

  • Kyle Filipowski, Duke, 51
  • Armando Bacot, North Carolina, 50
  • PJ Hall, Clemson, 48
  • Reece Beekman, Virginia, 44
  • Norchad Omier, Miami, 42

Second Team

  • Judah Mintz, Syracuse, 39
  • Nijel Pack, Miami, 34
  • Blake Hinson, Pitt, 33
  • Tyrese Proctor, Duke, 24
  • Quinten Post, Boston College, 23

Preseason Player of the Year

  1. Kyle Filipowski, Duke, 35
  2. Armando Bacot, North Carolina, 13
  3. PJ Hall, Clemson, 2
  4. Tyrese Proctor, Duke, 1

Preseason Rookie of the Year

  1. Elliot Cadeau, North Carolina, 40
  2. Jared McCain, Duke, 6
  3. Caleb Foster, Duke, 3
  4. Donald Hand Jr., Boston College, 1
  5. Carlton Carrington, Pitt, 1

