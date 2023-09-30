Countries
AAA: Five destinations for a weekend getaway to enjoy leaf peeping
Culture, Virginia

Crystal Graham
Published date:
fall foliage drive
(© candy1812 – stock.adobe.com)

As we prepare to turn the calendar to October, enthusiasm increases for weekend road trips to view fall foliage. AAA compiled a list of five East Coast travel destinations for the best leaf peeping and the Blue Ridge Parkway is among the top choices.

“While summer is for those longer road trips, we see that fall is all about the weekend getaway,” said Morgan Dean, spokesperson for AAA Mid-Atlantic in Virginia. “For travelers, it’s the perfect time of year to get in the car and go.”

And before hitting the road, AAA reminds travelers to make sure their vehicles are road ready – especially tires, in anticipation of those leaf covered roadways made worse by wet weather.

“No one expects to break down, but those who overlook basic vehicle maintenance may find themselves stranded at the roadside, looking for help rather than taking in the scenery,” Dean said.

AAA: Top 5 locations for leaf peeping

Blue Ridge Parkway and Skyline Drive

The Blue Ridge Parkway is America’s longest linear park at 470 miles. Its winding path leads travelers along a scenic byway along the Blue Ridge Mountains, stretching between Shenandoah National Park and the Great Smoky Mountains National Park. Known for its stunning foliage display each fall, travelers will find countless opportunities to explore and experience the beauty of the changing season.  The scenic drive has 272 overlooks for drivers to stop and take in the beautiful fall vistas. The Northern end of the parkway ends right at the southern end of the Skyline Drive. That scenic drive runs 105 miles through the center of Shenandoah National Park and offers travelers 75 overlooks to take in the park and the stunning scenery.

Kancamagus Highway

The Kancamagus Highway, or the “Kanc” as locals know it, is one of the best spots for fall foliage in the U.S. This scenic 35-mile stretch of Route 112 winds through the White Mountain National Forest in New Hampshire, offering stunning views of the colorful autumn landscape with plenty of places to stop and explore.

Green Mountain Byway

Vermont wilderness covers 75 percent of the state and, with more maple trees than anywhere else in the region, you’ll find the brightest yellows, oranges and reds. The Green Mountain Byway is a 71-mile corridor that encircles Vermont’s Green Mountains, including Vermont’s highest peak, Mount Mansfield and the famous mountain pass of Smugglers’ Notch.

Hudson Valley

Fall is one of the most beautiful times of the year in Hudson Valley, N.Y. The region stretches along the Hudson River from the tip of Manhattan to Albany. Travelers can explore two scenic autumn drives: the Catskill Mountains Scenic Byway and the Shawangunk Mountains Scenic Byway, full of brilliant earth tones that emerge from the pines, oaks, maples and hemlocks.

Route 6

Route 6 in northeastern Pennsylvania has been called one of America’s most scenic drives. This magical and tranquil highway along the Keystone State’s northern tier is 400-plus miles of history and heritage, small-town culture, friendly people and wondrous sights. Head west to the Grand Canyon of Pennsylvania, Pine Creek Gorge, where gorgeous autumn colors are displayed late into the season.

