Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea
newsa fun way for our community to support local youth boys girls club hosts first golf tournament
Culture, Local

‘A fun way for our community to support local youth’: Boys & Girls Club hosts first golf tournament

Rebecca Barnabi
Published date:
Courtesy of Boys & Girls Club of Waynesboro, Staunton and Augusta County.

Big dreams are nothing new at the Boys & Girls Club of Waynesboro, Staunton and Augusta County, but a golf tournament is new.

The Club’s new dreams include a teen center at the Waynesboro Club, stronger enrichment and leadership programs, more career development partnerships and expanding to serve young people in Augusta County.

The first step toward those dreams is the Club’s first annual Great Futures Golf Tournament.

“We’re excited to offer a fun way for our community to support local youth and help great futures start at our Clubs,” CEO/Executive Director Debra Freeman-Belle said. “We’re anticipating an exciting tournament for golfers that will also provide interactions with our Club Kids and mingling afterwards.”

Proceeds from the tournament will allow Club families to continue paying little to nothing for a “home away from home” where their children can learn, grow and develop life skills for future success. Funds raised will also allow the Club to work toward serving more kids more often and in more ways.

“In an era of rapid technological advancements and evolving societal challenges, it is imperative that we invest in the well-rounded growth of our children.” Dr. Steven Mumbauer, a local pediatrician and Club Board Chairman, said. “BGCWSA, and those who support the Clubs through events like this tournament, play a pivotal role in nurturing the physical, mental and emotional well-being of local youth, while equipping them with essential skills.”

The Great Futures Golf Tournament will be held Friday, August 25, at Gypsy Hill Golf Course in Staunton. Registration is open and sponsorships are available.

For more information, to be a sponsor or enter a team, contact Leslie Lusk at [email protected].

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

Top News

1 Pay to play: Youngkin appointees to UVA Board of Visitors wrote him big checks
2 Smoke from wildfires returns to Virginia; air quality alerts likely to be issued Thursday
3 Traffic alert: Part of Route 752 in Rockingham County will close for three months
4 ‘A fun way for our community to support local youth’: Boys & Girls Club hosts first golf tournament
5 Jay Woolfolk had a busy spring: The UVA closer/QB is having an even busier summer

Latest News

carla williams
Sports

UVA President Jim Ryan to serve as chair of ACC Board of Directors

Chris Graham
uva money
Local, Politics

Pay to play: Youngkin appointees to UVA Board of Visitors wrote him big checks

Chris Graham

Glenn Youngkin announced four appointments to the University of Virginia Board of Visitors on Wednesday. Three of the four have written big checks to Youngkin to help fuel his political ambitions.

Local

Getting their math on: Enrichment program fills educational gaps for students

Rebecca Barnabi

More than three dozen Black middle school students from Charlottesville and Albemarle County are attending a math enrichment program.

park ranger looking through viewfinder
Culture, Virginia

Colorblind? State park in Virginia offers viewfinder to help you see colorful fall foliage

Crystal Graham
holocaust memorial museum logo
U.S. + World

U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum: Darfur ‘at risk of genocide’

Crystal Graham
missing
Virginia

Missing Person Alert: Prince William County man made concerning statements to family

Chris Graham
uva baseball ncaa
Sports

Salem Red Sox hold off late Fredericksburg rally, defeat FredNats, 7-4

Chris Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy