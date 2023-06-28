‘A fun way for our community to support local youth’: Boys & Girls Club hosts first golf tournament

Big dreams are nothing new at the Boys & Girls Club of Waynesboro, Staunton and Augusta County, but a golf tournament is new.

The Club’s new dreams include a teen center at the Waynesboro Club, stronger enrichment and leadership programs, more career development partnerships and expanding to serve young people in Augusta County.

The first step toward those dreams is the Club’s first annual Great Futures Golf Tournament.

“We’re excited to offer a fun way for our community to support local youth and help great futures start at our Clubs,” CEO/Executive Director Debra Freeman-Belle said. “We’re anticipating an exciting tournament for golfers that will also provide interactions with our Club Kids and mingling afterwards.”

Proceeds from the tournament will allow Club families to continue paying little to nothing for a “home away from home” where their children can learn, grow and develop life skills for future success. Funds raised will also allow the Club to work toward serving more kids more often and in more ways.

“In an era of rapid technological advancements and evolving societal challenges, it is imperative that we invest in the well-rounded growth of our children.” Dr. Steven Mumbauer, a local pediatrician and Club Board Chairman, said. “BGCWSA, and those who support the Clubs through events like this tournament, play a pivotal role in nurturing the physical, mental and emotional well-being of local youth, while equipping them with essential skills.”

The Great Futures Golf Tournament will be held Friday, August 25, at Gypsy Hill Golf Course in Staunton. Registration is open and sponsorships are available.

For more information, to be a sponsor or enter a team, contact Leslie Lusk at [email protected].