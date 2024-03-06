Countries
Home #8 Virginia gets homer from Didawick in 6-3 mid-week win over Penn State
Baseball, Sports

#8 Virginia gets homer from Didawick in 6-3 mid-week win over Penn State

Chris Graham
Harrison Didawick hit his team-leading fourth homer of the season, and Griff O’Ferrall had two hits and two RBIs for #8 Virginia in a 6-3 win over Penn State on Tuesday at Disharoon Park.

Virginia (11-1) never trailed in the win, which was the 850th in the career of UVA coach Brian O’Connor.

Chase Hungate (1-0, 0.00 ERA) vultured the win with a scoreless inning of relief, striking out three and allowing two hits.

Starting pitcher Owen Coady (0-0, 3.97 ERA) came up one out short of qualifying for the win, going four and two-thirds innings, being charged with three runs on seven hits, striking out five.

Aidan Teel (2-0, four saves, 1.23 ERA) closed things out with a scoreless ninth, pitching around a one-out single to notch the save.

Virginia starts a four-game road trip on Wednesday with a trip to Washington, D.C., to face George Washington.

The weekend road trip is the ACC opening series at Miami that begins on Friday.

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019, and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, or subscribe to his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

