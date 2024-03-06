8 Virginia gets homer from Didawick in 6-3 mid-week win over Penn State

Harrison Didawick hit his team-leading fourth homer of the season, and Griff O’Ferrall had two hits and two RBIs for #8 Virginia in a 6-3 win over Penn State on Tuesday at Disharoon Park.

Virginia (11-1) never trailed in the win, which was the 850th in the career of UVA coach Brian O’Connor.

Chase Hungate (1-0, 0.00 ERA) vultured the win with a scoreless inning of relief, striking out three and allowing two hits.

Starting pitcher Owen Coady (0-0, 3.97 ERA) came up one out short of qualifying for the win, going four and two-thirds innings, being charged with three runs on seven hits, striking out five.

Aidan Teel (2-0, four saves, 1.23 ERA) closed things out with a scoreless ninth, pitching around a one-out single to notch the save.

Virginia starts a four-game road trip on Wednesday with a trip to Washington, D.C., to face George Washington.

The weekend road trip is the ACC opening series at Miami that begins on Friday.