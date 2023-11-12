25 Liberty rolls past ODU, 38-10

No. 25 Liberty improved to 10-0 with a 38-10 victory over Old Dominion on Saturday.

It was never a game. The Flames led 28-0 midway through the second quarter and 35-3 at the half, and outgained the Monarchs (4-6) 455-280.

Liberty, which came into the day ranked No. 2 in the country in rushing offense, has now surpassed the 200-yard mark for the last five games and nine out of 10 contests this season.

Sophomore QB Kaidon Salter accounted for five touchdowns, throwing for three and running for two more. He completed 13-of-22 pass attempts for 225 yards and rushed 11 times for 41 yards.