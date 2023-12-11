Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea France Italy Japan Russia Turkey
Home 21-year-old woman crashes into back of police car; now facing DWI charges
Cops & Courts, Virginia

21-year-old woman crashes into back of police car; now facing DWI charges

Crystal Graham
Published date:
zoe carll
Images courtesy Leesburg Police Department

A 21-year-old Centreville woman has been charged with driving while intoxicated after a crash on Saturday night.

Zoe Carll, 21, was driving a vehicle which struck the rear end of a Leesburg Police Department cruiser that was stopped to assist with a separate crash.

At approximately 11:35 p.m. Saturday, Leesburg Police officers were investigating an accident on East Market Street in the area of Prosperity Avenue SE with injuries.

The officers blocked the left lane of East Market Street with their marked cruisers with their emergency lights activated.

A few minutes later, Carll’s vehicle struck the rear of one of the LPD cruisers.

The cruiser was unoccupied at the time of the crash, and no injuries were reported.

Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

Top News

1 Monticello High School grad charged in murder of Albemarle County real estate investor
2 Augusta County School Board approves updated policy regarding LGBTQ students
3 Black male suspect shot, in hospital after reportedly attacking Clifton Forge PD officer
4 ‘Across the Commonwealth and beyond’: Waynesboro celebrates VMNH mobile exhibit
5 VDOT hosting public hearing on proposed 5th Street Station Trail and Hub project

Latest News

chris graham football
Health

Chris Graham: Today is Day 1 for me in terms of dealing with depression

Chris Graham
police augusta county sheriff deputy arrest
Cops & Courts, Local

Stuarts Draft man arrested related to Nov. 8 road rage incident involving firearm

Crystal Graham

A 42-year-old Stuarts Draft man was arrested today related to a Nov. 8 road rage incident in Augusta County.

Arts & Media, Virginia

DWR welcomes original art submissions in 2024 Restore the Wild Artwork Competition

Rebecca Barnabi

The DWR welcomes artist creations and submissions of original pieces of art for the 2024 Restore the Wild Artwork Competition.

elephant eye close up zoo
Cops & Courts, Local

Natural Bridge Zoo may not survive after 89 living, 28 deceased animals seized following investigation

Crystal Graham
Local

Virginia Metalcrafters building will provide ‘unique energy’ for Waynesboro Innovation Hub

Rebecca Barnabi
charlottesville portal track snow plows
Local

Charlottesville to utilize new winter weather online portal to track city snow plows

Crystal Graham
virginia politics
Schools, Virginia

UVA, Virginia Tech, VCU partnering in launch of new Virginia Research Triangle

Chris Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy