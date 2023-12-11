21-year-old woman crashes into back of police car; now facing DWI charges

A 21-year-old Centreville woman has been charged with driving while intoxicated after a crash on Saturday night.

Zoe Carll, 21, was driving a vehicle which struck the rear end of a Leesburg Police Department cruiser that was stopped to assist with a separate crash.

At approximately 11:35 p.m. Saturday, Leesburg Police officers were investigating an accident on East Market Street in the area of Prosperity Avenue SE with injuries.

The officers blocked the left lane of East Market Street with their marked cruisers with their emergency lights activated.

A few minutes later, Carll’s vehicle struck the rear of one of the LPD cruisers.

The cruiser was unoccupied at the time of the crash, and no injuries were reported.