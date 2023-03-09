Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
news 19 year old arrested in hardy drive homicide in charlottesville
Local

19-year-old arrested in Hardy Drive homicide in Charlottesville

Crystal Graham
Published:
murder suspect Charlottesville
Raymaqu’a Antonio Nicholas

The Charlottesville Police Department has made an arrest in the Feb. 22 murder of 20-year-old Nicklous Pendleton of Gordonsville.

According to police, Raymaqu’a Antonio Nicholas, 19, was taken into custody Wednesday without incident.

Nicholas has been charged with second degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Charlottesville Police detectives, the Federal Bureau of Investigations, the U.S. Attorney’s Office, and the Commonwealth Attorney’s office collaborated on the arrest.

To protect the integrity of the investigation, the potential for future charges, and subsequent court proceedings, no other information will be released at this time.

 

Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

Most Popular News

1 Embattled Waynesboro Vice Mayor Jim Wood has his supporters: Who are they?
2 Parents raise issue with SDHS girls basketball coach’s Three Percenters tattoo
3 Waynesboro had a day shelter for the homeless; it was shut down due to zoning
4 Waynesboro renters living with mold, leaks afraid to report conditions, fear retaliation
5 Dear Mr. Buttigieg: Hate is not a Waynesboro value, no matter what our vice mayor says

Latest News

Charlottesville fugitive arrested
Local

Fugitive wanted on violent felony charges arrested in Albemarle County

Crystal Graham
Culture

Kick off your shoes!: Stuarts Draft High presents ‘Footloose’

Rebecca Barnabi

Stuarts Draft High School presents the stage adaption by Dean Pitchford and Walter Bobbie of “Footloose” this weekend.

dog paw in human hands
Local

Augusta County residents demand justice after shelter euthanizes four dogs

Crystal Graham

Critics of the Shenandoah Valley Animal Services Center came out in force Wednesday night to the Augusta County Board of Supervisors meeting.

business open cafe restaurant apron sign
Virginia

$10m in CDFI funding awarded to 10 Virginia organizations

Rebecca Barnabi
jim boeheim
Sports

Syracuse, rushing to make an announcement, did Jim Boeheim wrong

Chris Graham
virginia tech nc state
Sports

NC State blows out Virginia Tech, advances to ACC Tournament quarterfinals

Chris Graham
acc tournament 2023
Sports

Radio: #TeamAFP’s Chris Graham, Scott German talk UVA hoops on ‘Hoos Talking’

Chris Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy