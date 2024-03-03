13 Virginia downed by UMass, 10-5: First loss of 2024 season for Cavaliers

Jack O’Connor got touched up, again, this time for six runs, four earned, in three and two-thirds innings, and UMass handed Virginia its first loss of the season, 10-5, on Saturday at Disharoon Park.

O’Connor (0-1, 12.66 ERA), the Opening Day starter for the 13th-ranked ‘Hoos, has not been effective in any of his three starts this season, after a 2023 season in which he was 6-3 with a 3.86 ERA as the midweek starter for Brian O’Connor.

Back to the ol’ drawing board there.

He left with Virginia down 6-0 in the fourth. The Cavaliers did get back to 6-3 with a squeeze-bunt RBI from Anthony Stephan in the fifth and a pair of unearned runs in the sixth, but that was as close as it would get.

Casey Saucke was 3-for-5 at the plate for Virginia.

The rubber game is set for Sunday at 1 p.m., with Jay Woolfolk getting his second start of the season.