new york jets get qb1 zack wilson for week 4 matchup with pittsburgh steelers

New York Jets QB Zach Wilson has been cleared to start Sunday against Pittsburgh after surgery on his right knee last month.

“His knee is 100 percent,” said head coach Robert Saleh, who had admonished Wilson, the second pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, for not running out of bounds on the play on which he was injured in the Jets’ first preseason game.

Wilson had also injured the same knee last season, causing him to miss four games.

Veteran Joe Flacco had started the first three games for New York, leading the team to an improbable 31-30 win over Cleveland in Week 2, in a game that the Browns led 30-17 with 1:22 to go.

Flacco threw two TD passes on the Jets’ last two drives to steal that one from the Browns, but overall, the offense floundered with him at the controls, scoring just five TDs in three games.

Wilson, as a rookie in 2021, passed for 2,334 yards, nine TDs, 11 INTs and a 69.7 passer rating in 13 starts.

“I’m full go. I’m going to play ball how I can,” Wilson said. “If somebody comes up, make somebody miss, get out on the edge, extend plays when I need to, hang in the pocket. I’m playing exactly how I should be.”