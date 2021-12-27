New River Valley Passenger Rail Station Feasibility Study survey launch

The Virginia Passenger Rail Authority has announced the launch of the New River Valley Passenger Rail Station Feasibility Study, which is a study of potential passenger rail station locations in and around the New River Valley.

Gov. Ralph Northam had announced in May that the Commonwealth had reached an agreement with Norfolk Southern to extend passenger rail service along the former Virginian line from Roanoke to the New River Valley for the first time since 1979.

The governor’s announcement outlined Virginia’s intent to:

Purchase 28.5 miles of right-of-way and tracks along the former Virginian Line from the Salem Crossovers west of Roanoke to Merrimac (Christiansburg) from Norfolk Southern.

Increase and extend passenger rail service from Roanoke to the New River Valley through infrastructure improvements along the existing rail line and move forward a new passenger station.

In Fall 2021, VPRA began a feasibility study to examine five potential station locations in and around the New River Valley. The station locations are along existing Norfolk Southern railroad corridors that are currently operated for freight trains only.

The New River Valley Passenger Rail Station Feasibility Study reflects on previous work conducted for the New River Valley Passenger Rail Station locations in the region, while examining what station location opportunities are possible following the governor’s announcement.

The feasibility study will examine and screen potential station locations to inform a Federal Railroad Administration National Environmental Policy Act Class of Action determination.

VPRA has created various ways for the general public and key stakeholders to learn more about the New River Valley Passenger Rail Station Feasiblity Study and to provide input:

A dedicated website, transformingrailva.com/projects/new-river-valley-station/, hosts all project-related information including survey links and public meeting details.

A community meeting to present the results of New River Valley Passenger Rail Station Feasibility Study to the public. This meeting is scheduled for winter, with a target date in February. Details will be posted on the project website as we get closer to the meeting.

Post-meeting material will be archived and available on the project website.

A social media campaign to advertise and broadcast the study, focusing on key outreach milestones and ways the public can play a role in this important planning process.

Two surveys to engage stakeholders, property owners and the general public during the planning process:

Survey 1 solicits public input and will allow VPRA to consider the public’s priorities and knowledge about the locations as part of the location screening process.

Survey 1 will close Jan. 31.

The survey is available on the project website and also by visiting www.surveymonkey.com/r/NewRiverValleyStationSurvey1

Survey 2 solicits public input about the study results to interpret stakeholder feedback after the community meeting.

For more information on the New River Valley Passenger Rail Station Feasibility Study, please go to transformingrailva.com/projects/new-river-valley-station.

