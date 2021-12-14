New Dominion Bookshop to host talk with UVA Alum Golara Haghtalab

New Dominion Bookshop will host a book talk and reading with author Golara Haghtalab on Saturday, Jan. 22, at 4 p.m.

Haghtalab will be speaking about her book Immigrant: Courage Required, which was published this past summer.

This event is free to attend and open to the public. The bookshop recommends arriving early for the best seating.

For more information, visit ndbookshop.com.

Born and raised in Iran, Haghtalab was 21 when she first stepped onto American soil. Nine years later, Immigrant: Courage Required follows her on an average day as she goes about her new life and work.

We see her move through the struggles of transitioning into a new culture and learning how to express herself, all while juggling several other languages, cultures, and customs in her brain. She grapples with figuring out just who she is in this new world while still holding onto the person she was before her immigration. Immigrant is about the change and adaptation of a woman on her journey to self-realization in a new country, and the courage required to face the unknown.

Haghtalab holds a bachelor’s degree in chemistry and studio arts from the University of Virginia and a master’s in organization development from American University. As part of her creative engagements, she has facilitated several community art workshops and given speeches at the Creative Mornings and local design gatherings.

