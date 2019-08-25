New Dominion Bookshop to host Charlottesville Municipal Band

New Dominion Bookshop will host a free concert featuring the Charlottesville Municipal Band Clarinet Ensemble on Friday, Sept. 27, from 7-8 p.m. This event is open to the public.

The Charlottesville Municipal Band’s Clarinet Ensemble comprises 4 B-flat clarinets, 1 E-flat alto clarinet, and 1 B-flat bass clarinet. Members include John Blum, Sharon Dudley, Pam Evans, Laurie Keenan, Fred O’Bryant, and Lynda Sawyer. Their repertoire ranges over all time periods and styles from Baroque and Classical era transcriptions to modern clarinet ensemble literature, folk, jazz, and popular music of all kinds. The group enjoys playing for private functions as well as community events, such as the Charlottesville Book Fair, the Gordon Avenue Library After School Reading Club, and holiday music at Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital. They also perform at area assisted living and nursing home facilities.

About New Dominion Bookshop

Serving Albemarle and Central Virginia since 1924, New Dominion Bookshop is the oldest independent bookseller in Virginia. Located in Historic Downtown Charlottesville, New Dominion is a general trade bookshop that serves as the hub for readings and other literary events in the community. For more information, visit ndbookshop.com.

