New Dominion Bookshop hosts Obama White House photographer

Published Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, 10:03 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

New Dominion Bookshop will host a book talk and signing with author and former White House photographer Lawrence Jackson on Friday, Nov. 8, from 7-8 p.m.

Jackson will be presenting his photographs from his new book, Yes We Did: Photos and Behind-the-Scenes Stories Celebrating Our First African American President. This event is free to attend.

When Jackson took the job as White House photographer in early 2009, he knew he’d have a front row seat to history. What he didn’t expect was the deep personal connection he would feel, as a fellow African American, with the President of the United States.

Yes We Did is filled with Jackson’s intimate photographs and reflections, as well as first-person recollections from President Obama, everyday citizens, and notable personalities including Bono, Stephen Curry, Valerie Jarrett, Admiral Mike Mullen, and others.

The book is a celebration of the most inclusive and representative White House in history—where in between momentous and pivotal decisions, the President and First Lady opened the doors of the People’s House to schoolkids, athletes, senior citizens, hip-hop artists, and more.

For anyone who misses the humanity, grace, and undefinable “cool factor” of the Obama White House, this warm and inspiring book provides an affirming, proud, and focused lens on our history.

Jackson served as an official White House Photographer for eight years under President Obama. He now runs a photography business and lives in the Washington, DC, area with his wife and two kids.

About New Dominion Bookshop

Serving Albemarle and Central Virginia since 1924, New Dominion Bookshop is the oldest independent bookseller in Virginia. Located in Historic Downtown Charlottesville, New Dominion is a general trade bookshop that serves as the hub for readings and other literary events in the community. For more information, visit ndbookshop.com.

Comments