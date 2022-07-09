New details emerging in ongoing investigation into alleged July 4 mass shooting plot
The investigation into what Richmond Police say was a plot by two Guatemalan nationals to target a July 4 community celebration for a mass shooting has turned into an international and local political incident.
8News in Richmond reported Friday that staff at the Consulate General of Guatemala office in Maryland have begun their own investigation into the arrests of Rolman Balacarcel, 38, and Julio Cesar Alvarado-Dubon, 52, whose residence on Columbia Street was the subject of a raid that turned up several guns and hundreds of rounds of ammunition, according to local police.
Meanwhile, Richmond Police are facing questions about their cooperation with Immigration and Customs Enforcement authorities in the course of their ongoing investigation.
The alleged mass shooting plot came to light at a Wednesday news conference in which Richmond Police Chief Gerald Smith said that the PD had received a tip on July 1 regarding a mass shooting plot that was take place on July 4 and was to target a community celebration at Dogwood Dell.
The tip led authorities to the Columbia Street residence of Balacarcel and Alvarado-Dubon, who according to an affidavit have ties to a drug gang known as “Los Zetas” with operations in the U.S. and Mexico.
Balacarcel and Alvarado-Dubon are being held on possession of a firearm by an unlawful alien charges, and the federal Immigration and Customs Enforcement has lodged an immigration detainer on the men, according to 8News, citing a source at the Department of Homeland Security.
Balacarcel, who was arrested in Charlottesville on July 5, is being held at the Albemarle County Jail. Alvarado-Dubon was arrested in Richmond on July 1.
According to 8News, Alvarado-Dubon had previously had a valid work visa that had expired four years ago, and had been living in Richmond for the past three years.