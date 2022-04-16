Nevin’s historic night leads Norfolk Tides to 14-7 win on Friday

Published Friday, Apr. 15, 2022, 11:27 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on Subscribe to AFP podcasts on Apple Podcasts Spotify and Pandora News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

The Norfolk Tides (7-3) won their fourth-straight game, defeating the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (4-5), 14-7, to claim their first series victory of the season. The Tides have now outscored the RailRiders 34 to 14 in the four games. In total, Norfolk has won six of their last seven games and seven of their last nine.

Tyler Nevin had a game for the ages at the plate, going 3-for-6 with a double and a grand slam, the first one of the season for the Tides. He fell just a triple shy of the cycle and collected a career-high eight RBI, which matched the franchise record set by Phil Lombardi in 1988.

Not to be out-done, Kyle Stowers went 4-for-5 with three runs scored, three doubles, a home run, his second in as many games, and a walk. He drove in five runs, setting a new season high.

Norfolk jumped out to a commanding 11-4 lead by scoring in each of the first five innings of the contest and in six of the first seven. Johnny Rizer also homered for the second-straight game with a towering blast in the fourth, the only run scored by the Tides that was not driven in by Nevin or Stowers.

Terrin Vavra scored four times, falling just a run shy of matching the franchise record and Cadyn Grenier posted his first three-hit game of the season and scored twice.

The Tides totaled a season-high eight extra-base hits, with all but one batter recording a hit. The top three spots in the order went a combined 6-for-13 with 10 runs scored, five RBI and five walks.

Game five of this six game set is tomorrow, with LHP Kevin Smith (0-1, 2.35) slated to take the mound for Norfolk. RHP Ryan Weber (0-0, 2.25) will be on the mound for Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, with first pitch at 4:05 p.m.

Like this: Like Loading...