nelson county sheriffs office vehicle struck while deputy assisting motorist on route 29
News

Nelson County: Sheriff’s Office vehicle struck while deputy assisting motorist on Route 29

Chris Graham
Last updated:
route 29
(© Speedfighter – stock.adobe.com)

A Nelson County deputy’s patrol car was struck by another vehicle Saturday morning while a deputy was assisting a disabled motorist.

The accident occurred on Route 29 in the area of Oak Ridge Road in Arrington.

The deputy was out of their patrol vehicle with emergency equipment activated when the patrol car was struck by a northbound vehicle.

A request has been made to the Virginia State Police to investigate the accident.

No significant injuries were reported with the parties involved. Both vehicles were deemed inoperable.

Chris Graham

I write books, two on UVA basketball, one on pro wrestling, one on politics, which is getting to be like pro wrestling more and more each day. I've finished three marathons, but I'm over that. Oh, and I'm a progressive who voted for Biden, but I'm over that, too. (We need somebody else in 2024!) Want to reach me? Try [email protected]

