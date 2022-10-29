Nelson County: Sheriff’s Office vehicle struck while deputy assisting motorist on Route 29

A Nelson County deputy’s patrol car was struck by another vehicle Saturday morning while a deputy was assisting a disabled motorist.

The accident occurred on Route 29 in the area of Oak Ridge Road in Arrington.

The deputy was out of their patrol vehicle with emergency equipment activated when the patrol car was struck by a northbound vehicle.

A request has been made to the Virginia State Police to investigate the accident.

No significant injuries were reported with the parties involved. Both vehicles were deemed inoperable.