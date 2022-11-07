Menu
Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
nelson county encourages residents to shop artists sunday on nov 27
Culture

Nelson County encourages residents to shop Artists Sunday on Nov. 27

Crystal Graham
Published:
artist at work
(© anoushkatoronto – stock.adobe.com)

You’ve heard of Black Friday, Small Business Saturday and Cyber Monday, but have you heard about Artists Sunday?

Artists Sunday is the Sunday after Thanksgiving, Nov. 27 this year, and the event aims to highlight artists during the holiday shopping season.

Nelson County announced that it is participating in the national initiative to encourage consumers to shop with artists and give a unique and hand-crafted gift this holiday season.

“Nelson County is the home to the first Artisan Trail in the Commonwealth,” said Jesse Rutherford, Board of Supervisors chairman, in a news release. “We are home to so many talented makers who enhance the quality of life in Nelson County as well as makes us a destination for those seeking high quality crafts and artisanal products.”

Artists Sunday is dedicated to supporting local artists and recognizing the impact they have in enriching our lives, communities and the economy. Consumers are encouraged to shop with local artists, creators and makers and purchase creative, handcrafted items and artistic experiences for the holidays.

Supporters include thousands of individual artists, economic development agencies, commercial galleries and non-profit organizations across the country, making Artists Sunday one of earth’s largest art events.

Participation is free.

To learn more about Artists Sunday, visit http://ArtistsSunday.com/

About Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

Most Popular News

Latest News View all

food lion veterans day

Discounts available to veterans, active-duty military at Food Lion on Nov. 11
Crystal Graham
gas

Gas prices up nationally, but slight decline in the past week in Virginia
Chris Graham

Gas prices are up nationally, an average of 6.2 cents per gallon, though Virginia is among the states that saw a slight decrease.

road construction

Harrisonburg: Lane closures start Wednesday on bridge project on Route 33
Chris Graham

Lane closures begin Wednesday on Route 33 in Harrisonburg as part a project replacing the two bridges over Interstate 81 at Exit 247 and two railroad bridges west of the interchange.

scc

Electric companies encouraged to apply for federal grants; public comment period open
Rebecca Barnabi

Charlottesville Police arrest Orange man in Oct. 18 hit-and-run
Chris Graham
acc football

Drake Maye, Josh Downs honored by ACC for huge performances in UNC win at Virginia 
Chris Graham
GCOM

GCOM wins Richmond Technology Council’s Tech Builder award
Crystal Graham