Nelson County encourages residents to shop Artists Sunday on Nov. 27

You’ve heard of Black Friday, Small Business Saturday and Cyber Monday, but have you heard about Artists Sunday?

Artists Sunday is the Sunday after Thanksgiving, Nov. 27 this year, and the event aims to highlight artists during the holiday shopping season.

Nelson County announced that it is participating in the national initiative to encourage consumers to shop with artists and give a unique and hand-crafted gift this holiday season.

“Nelson County is the home to the first Artisan Trail in the Commonwealth,” said Jesse Rutherford, Board of Supervisors chairman, in a news release. “We are home to so many talented makers who enhance the quality of life in Nelson County as well as makes us a destination for those seeking high quality crafts and artisanal products.”

Artists Sunday is dedicated to supporting local artists and recognizing the impact they have in enriching our lives, communities and the economy. Consumers are encouraged to shop with local artists, creators and makers and purchase creative, handcrafted items and artistic experiences for the holidays.

Supporters include thousands of individual artists, economic development agencies, commercial galleries and non-profit organizations across the country, making Artists Sunday one of earth’s largest art events.

Participation is free.

To learn more about Artists Sunday, visit http://ArtistsSunday.com/