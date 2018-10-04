National Association of Women Business Owners endorses Tim Kaine for Senate

Twitter Facebook Google+ WhatsApp LinkedIn Pinterest Email

The National Association of Women Business Owners is announcing its endorsement of U.S. Sen. Tim Kaine today in his bid for re-election to the U.S. Senate in Virginia.

“Through his position on the U.S. Senate Health Education Labor and Pensions Committee, Senator Kaine shows himself to be a strong advocate and a leader on many of the issues important to our members,” explains Molly Gimmel, NAWBO National Board Chair. “We appreciate his voice and the bipartisan approach he brings to his work in the U.S. Senate on behalf of women business owners. We enjoy working with his staff on behalf of our members and are proud to endorse his campaign for re-election.”

“I am extremely proud and honored to receive the endorsement of the NAWBO. I have traveled across the Commonwealth and heard from small business owners, many of them women who want greater opportunity to compete fairly so that they can help grow our economy and employ more Virginians. I look forward to partnering with NAWBO to continue to level the playing field and uplift entrepreneurs,” says Senator Kaine.

NAWBO National considers candidates for endorsement after they have won their primary. The selection of candidates is based solely on their history of business ownership or their voting record demonstrating their consistent support of business owners. Additional endorsements will be made by NAWBO prior to the November 6 general election.

Related Stories

Shop Google

Comment

News From Around the Web