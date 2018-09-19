National Adult Day Services Week observed at Daily Living Center Adult Day Health Care

You are at work trying to concentrate, and the only thing on your mind is your elderly mother, wondering if she is safe, by herself, at home.

You need to run errands, but your father-in-law, who lives with you, requires constant supervision.

What are your options?

The Daily Living Center adult day health care may offer the solution you need.

Adult day services provide caregivers the chance to take care of other responsibilities or to continue to work outside the home while their loved ones have a safe, secure and warm environment to spend their day.

“September 16-23 is National Adult Day Services Week, a welcomed opportunity to make people aware of the kinds of services that are available at the Daily Living Center,” says Leigh Ann Quesenberry, executive director at the Daily Living Center, who oversees the non-profit agency’s adult day health center, which is celebrating it’s 30th anniversary this year.

Licensed by the Department of Social Services, programs and services are specially designed for adults 18 and over who may be physically frail with special medical needs such as diabetes, hypertension and post-stroke disabilities, and those with mental health challenges such as Alzheimer’s disease and other forms of dementia.

The goal is to be an extension of the home environment with caring personalized service preventing the pre-mature placement in a long-term care facility or institution-enhancing the quality of life of our participants and their caregivers, keeping them at home with their families and in our community.

As an example, the Daily Living Center’s director of nursing, Joannie Kramer, RN, develops a person-centered care plan, in consultation with their caregiver and their private physicians, for each participant. nursing services, medical supervision, medication management, rehabilitation services and social services can all be coordinated, and special care is available for both physically handicapped and mentally impaired clients.

Professional nursing is a strong component of adult day health care. Vital signs, such as blood pressure are monitored, treatments are performed, medication is supervised, and many other nursing services are available.

Social and recreational activities programs are also offered, which include arts and crafts, intergenerational programs, music therapy, cooking, exercise sessions, pet therapy, puzzles and games, and volunteer groups who come into the center to lead various activities. Each activity is developed to suit each participant’s special interests.

The activities program is designed to provide a high degree of socialization and encourage stimulation and friendships. A caring and fun-filled environment provides the best quality of life possible for participants. A light breakfast, a nutritious lunch, and an afternoon snack are also served. Assistance with eating is provided, and special dietary requirements can be accommodated.

“Keeping a loved one at home for as long as possible is a goal that many families share,” adds Quesenberry. “Adult day health care is a terrific option to make that happen while giving adult children, spouses, and other caregivers a respite from a 24-hour responsibility. Adult day health centers provide an alternative to expensive in-home care or other long-term care options such as assisted living or nursing home care.”

Adult day health care is the most affordable option in long-term care.

“Our private pay rate is a reasonable $80 for a 10-hour day of care. We also accept the Medicaid CCC+ waiver and Veterans Assistance,” Quesenberry says.

For more information on the Daily Living Center, call (540)949-4151 or visit online at www.dailylivingcenter.com or on Facebook.

