Music Mondays at Boar’s Head Resort features Matt Johnson

As a new addition to Boar’s Head Resort’s Summer Celebration Series, Birdwood Grill will host Music Mondays through September 5.

Monday music at Birdwood will feature local musician Matt Johnson who appeared on The Voice.

This is a free event with music running each Monday from 6-9 p.m.

The venue features cornhole, shuffleboard and billiards. Any food or drink purchase also comes with complimentary access to the 18-hole putting course designed by Davis Love III.

Birdwood Grill is located at 410 Golf Course Drive in Charlottesville.

For more information, visit the Boar’s Head Resort website.

