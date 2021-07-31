Morgan Griffith: Charade

I’ve been reminded recently of my trip to China back in the late 90s with the American Council of Young Political Leaders to study the Chinese government. While there, I learned more about the logistics of how their ruling party operates. The Chinese Communist Party (CCP) secures its rule by controlling all aspects of the government.

The ruling party elders decide who gets a seat on the most powerful council in their country. And that election is considered a formality. The Chinese Communist Party reserves two-thirds of the seats in China’s legislature, the National People’s Congress, for the party’s members, but allows only one-third for individuals that are members of any of China’s eight rubber-stamp “opposition” parties.

While the minority parties are permitted to be a part of the National People’s Congress and the legislative process, they do not serve as real political opposition. The minority parties can make restrained recommendations and proposals, but the ruling party automatically outnumbers them under the rules of the legislature. The mere presence of the smaller parties is conditional on their support for the Chinese Communist Party.

They are only welcome as long they agree to go along with the charade.

The Chinese Communist Party applauds this one-party rule system. This kind of governance is not for the people. It is not democratic, and it is not unifying. But that’s how the Chinese Communist Party runs their country.

But America is a democratic republic that strives to achieve a more perfect union. As Abraham Lincoln said of America, “A government of the people, by the people, for the people…”

In recent weeks, Speaker Nancy Pelosi has started a committee to investigate the events that took place on January 6th and to ensure nothing like this happens again. Historically in the United States Congress, when a Select Committee like this is created, the majority party picks their members, and the minority party or parties picks theirs.

However, when House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy selected the Republican representatives to serve on the Select Committee, Pelosi rejected two of the five Republican members, Representatives Jim Jordan and Jim Banks. Accordingly, Minority Leader McCarthy appropriately withdrew his entire slate.

Subsequently, Pelosi added a Republican House Member to join another Republican she had previously appointed as one of her picks. These two were the only two Republicans, in my opinion, who she could count on to toe the Pelosi political line on this matter.

While things are not as bad here as they are in the Chinese National People’s Congress, denying the minority a true and independent voice in the Select Committee’s work looks more like communist China than the United States of America I was raised in.

The House of Representatives is not supposed to be one-party rule. Currently, the Democrats have a slim majority margin with 220 Democrats and 212 Republicans.

Nancy Pelosi’s personally selected committee is a charade.

Inflation charade

It is no coincidence that consumer prices have been on an upward trend every month since January. In June, consumer prices increased by the largest 1-month price margin in 13 years.

The price of gas has skyrocketed and everyday household goods like milk, fruit, and bacon are have all gone up as well.

The Biden Administration continually blames the rising prices on the economy resuming after COVID. However, this is not the only factor. Inflation has increased every month since Biden took office.

Don’t be fooled – this steep price increase is fueled in large measure by bad policies of the Administration and this Congress, both of which are controlled by Democrats. While additional spending was necessary due to COVID, the Democrat’s reckless increase in government spending continues to escalate the cost of living for hard-working Americans.

In the following years, it’s likely America will reap the economic repercussions of the Democrats’ massive spending with more inflation and higher taxes. Republicans will continue to fight for lower spending and lower taxes, but it will be difficult to stop the negative impact of these expenses.

While Democrats tout their big-dollar programs, American families will pay the price. As my mother always told me, “Money doesn’t grow on trees son.”

Saying inflation is not caused by government policy or is only going to be short-lived is just another Democrat charade.

Morgan Griffith represents the Ninth District of Virginia in the U.S. House of Representatives.