Morgan Griffith backs Trump on national emergency

Twitter Facebook Google+ WhatsApp LinkedIn Pinterest Email

Republicans have been falling over themselves to harrumph over President Trump’s declaration of a national emergency to justify diverting tax dollars to build his border wall. Morgan Griffith isn’t among them.

Griffith, a Virginia Republican congressman, is all in.

Griffith statement:

“Since the National Emergencies Act was signed into law in 1976, presidents have used it dozens of times to declare national emergencies. For example, President George W. Bush issued a national emergency declaration in 2004 which in part prohibited the importation of certain goods from Liberia.

“If a president can declare a national emergency to implement a non-importation policy to influence a foreign country’s affairs, I believe a president has the authority to declare an emergency under the circumstances President Trump has. This declaration will help prevent the illegal trafficking into our country of deadly drugs such as

Related Content

Shop Google