Morgan Griffith backs Trump on national emergency
Republicans have been falling over themselves to harrumph over President Trump’s declaration of a national emergency to justify diverting tax dollars to build his border wall. Morgan Griffith isn’t among them.
Griffith, a Virginia Republican congressman, is all in.
Griffith statement:
“Since the National Emergencies Act was signed into law in 1976, presidents have used it dozens of times to declare national emergencies. For example, President George W. Bush issued a national emergency declaration in 2004 which in part prohibited the importation of certain goods from Liberia.
“If a president can declare a national emergency to implement a non-importation policy to influence a foreign country’s affairs, I believe a president has the authority to declare an emergency under the circumstances President Trump has. This declaration will help prevent the illegal trafficking into our country of deadly drugs such as