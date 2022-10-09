Menu
Montgomery County: Allentown, Pa., man dies from injuries from Interstate 81 motorcycle crash
Local

Montgomery County: Allentown, Pa., man dies from injuries from Interstate 81 motorcycle crash

News Desk
Last updated:
police
(© PhotoSpirit – stock.adobe.com)

Virginia State Police is investigating a motorcycle crash on Interstate 81 in Montgomery County on Friday that resulted in a fatality.

A 2007 Harley Davidson was traveling south on Interstate 81 at 6:30 p.m., when the motorcycle ran off the left side of the roadway and struck the guardrail, ejecting the driver.

Joseph Clyde Long, 66, of Allentown, Pa., drove the Harley. Long was wearing his helmet and died at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.

News Desk

