Miss Tess and the Talkbacks to chat up a storm at Court Square Theater

Twitter Facebook Google+ WhatsApp LinkedIn Pinterest Email

Arts Council of the Valley’s Court Square Theater will welcome musical group Miss Tess and the Talkbacks on Friday, Nov. 9 for a lively evening of original music.

Growing up in Maryland, Miss Tess was raised on American folk songs and occasional bursts of 30s swing. After studying piano, she took up guitar and vocals, though couldn’t settle on a singular sound. Now, Miss Tess and the accompanying Talkbacks are recognized for their personal crossroads of American roots music, though only barely: “Many times after the show somebody will come up to compliment the band and ask me what kind of music we just played… I usually just tell them it’s my music and hope they enjoyed the show,” she explains.

Miss Tess has been releasing albums and leading the band for over a decade, and each of her recordings to date has been infused with its own blend of country, R&B, jazz, pop, and rock n’ roll. Her most recent album, Baby, We All Know, reached the Top 20 in AMA Radio Charts and was included in the top 100 albums of the year for 2016.

“Miss Tess will never fit easily into just one box,” writes The Boston Globe, “and that’s why her fans look forward to each new eclectic release from the rootsy singer.” With any luck, Miss Tess and the Talkbacks will continue to impress with their upcoming performance.

Miss Tess and the Talkbacks will perform at Arts Council of the Valley’s Court Square Theater on Friday, November 9th. Doors open at 7:00 PM with the show beginning at 8:00 PM. Tickets are $13 advance and $16 at the door. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit valleyarts.org or call 540.433.9189.

Arts Council of the Valley’s Court Square Theater is located at 41-F Court Square in Downtown Harrisonburg, Virginia.

Related Stories

Shop Google

Comment

News From Around the Web